BSP bares new 5-peso coins under the NGC series

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday unveiled the new 5-peso coin, replacing the old design with silver.

The new coin featuring national hero Andres Bonifacio on the obverse is the first of the so-called New Generation Currency (NGC) coin series to be released and made available starting on November 30.

The BSP said the advance release of the 5-peso coin is a deliberate move to highlight the Filipino patriot’s 154th birthday and 120th year since he died.

The rest of the denominations under the NGC coin series will be released in January 2018.

Considered as the Father of the Philippine revolution, Bonifacio’s portrait is etched on the obverse of the coin, along with the markings “ANDRES BONIFACIO,” “5 PISO” and “REPUBLIKA NG PILIPINAS” in bold font and in microprints and the mint mark.

The reverse side, meanwhile, features the Tayabak, a Philippine endemic plant that climbs tall forest trees, the BSP logo and “Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas” in microprint.

The new P5 coin is 25 millimeters in diameter and weighs approximately 7.4 grams. The BSP said the NGC coin series uses the latest technology in minting coins and higher standards to resist fraud and wear and tear.

“The security features of the NGC coin series are enhanced to deter counterfeiting, improve wear and corrosion resistance capabilities, saves the BSP minting costs, avoids risks arising from unexpected volatile swings in metal prices, and also deters the illegal

hoarding of coins for melting and shipment to other countries,” the BSP said.

All coins in the new series will feature the BSP logo, national heroes and endemic flora.

The new coin-design specifications are consistent with the new design local banknotes the BSP launched in 2010.