BSP assures sufficient liquidity during the long Christmas holidays

More efficient use of bank funds allowed the monetary authorities on Wednesday temporarily to stop offering its 28-day term deposits at next week’s auction, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said. The one-off cessation highlights the ample rather than excessive levels of liquidity in the financial system, as the Philippines rushes forward to the long Christmas holidays ahead when consumption activities are at their most frenetic.

In its indicative calendar on Wednesday, the BSP said there would be no 28-day term-deposit offering on December 20. The volume of the seven-day term-deposit facility (TDF), however, was kept at P40 billion for next week.

BSP Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo said a higher demand for funds is expected from banks and financial institutions in the coming week, hence, the adjustment.

“TDF offerings are based on our careful liquidity forecasts. Our numbers suggest that banks continue to lend more, buy FX for imports, debt servicing and foreign investments. Hence, they have sustained demand for funds that would translate into lower excess demand in the system,” Guinigundo told reporters.

“It follows that the BSP should trim its open market operation lest we see tight market conditions. Banks continue to demand very short-term instruments like the seven-day TDF to allow them greater flexibility in servicing the needs of their clients and deploying the rest of their funds,” he added.

Guinigundo further said the banks have greater demand for funds on account of the long holidays.

Demand for the 28-day TDF on Wednesday was rather thin best indicated by continued undersubscription during the week.

In particular, the banks sought to deploy an aggregate of only P33 billion during the week, significantly less than the P40 billion the BSP requires to accept and take custody of funds that otherwise would only serve no one any good by being idle for roughly the equivalent

of a month.

The seven-day TDF was also undersubscribed, as bids aggregated only P38.92 during the week versus the total BSP offer of P40 billion.

The 28-day TDF rate went up this week to 3.4954 percent, from only 3.494 percent last week.

As for the seven-day TDF, the rate also jumped higher to 3.4542 percent, from 3.4171 percent last week.