Brownman Revival: They—and reggae—are here to stay

FOR those who love OPM revival and the reggae, chances are they know Brownman Revival.

Founded in November 1994, the band still makes people dance—23 years after it was formed—whenever they hear their old songs, given the danceable beat we normally enjoy being played on summer days at the beach.

The group has become extremely popular for the songs Lintik Na Pag-Ibig, Maling Akala, Hitik Sa Bunga and the rehashed version of Ikaw Lang ang Aking Mahal.

They count Bob Marley, Big Mountain, Aswad, Inner Circle and UB40 and Filipino-reggae group Tropical Depression as their musical influences, as well as OPM acts such as the Eraserheads, the APO and VST & Company.

It was my first time to see the band perform live, and what a joy it was to see them perform! Their big ensemble is composed of nine pieces: Dennis Concepcion (drums, vocals), Alex Abundo (trumpet), Januarie Sundiang (percussions), Hiroki Ambo (bass), Randy Mercader (keyboards, vocals), Benjamin Perez (vocals), Nhoel Austria (lead guitars), Ian Sumagui (alto sax) and PJ Aguilar (tenor sax), together with their lead singer Dino Concepcion.

The group was part of the 120-plus artists featured at the 2018 Rakrakan Festival at Aseana City Grounds on February 24.

The group just released their third album on their 20th anniversary (they also have two other extended-play (EP) CDs with about five tracks). In all, that’s about three albums for every six years, or a CD (including the EPs) every four.

Do they have plans of coming up with a new album this year? “[None yet], but we have a new single. And our fans could catch us at 70s Bistro and 12 Monkeys at El Pueblo where we perform regularly,” Concepcion said.

What could be the secret to the group’s staying power?

Concepcion and company have this talent to turn old favorites and mix them with new songs as well as with classic hits, then give them reggae treatment. That makes the band appeal not only to the hearts and minds, but to the hips as well.

“We love OPM and we are here to stay. We are the brown men; we love being Pinoy. We will continue to sing Filipino songs,” the front man with his signature dark glasses affirmed.

For as long as people love “reggae-inspired beats with traditional folk pop rhythms and the basest of lyrical themes,” the band surely will stay around.

For more information, follow the band on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.