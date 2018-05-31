Brownlee returns in Ginebra uniform

Justin Brownlee again suits up for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel when the Gin Kings clash with old rival Meralco Bolts in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The game is set at 7 p.m. with the struggling Gin Kings (1-3 won-lost) banking on the return of Brownlee against former Best Import Arinze Onuaku and the Bolts (3-2).

TNT (4-1), meanwhile, guns for a share of the top spot when it tackles Columbian (3-3) in the 4:30 p.m. encounter.

The 6-foot-5 Brownlee had worn the Ginebra jersey in previous conferences, helping the crowd favorites to two Governors’ Cup titles. He scored the title-clinching three-pointer in the 2016 finals.

Replacing the former 6-foot-10 import Charles Garcia is no easy task for Brownlee as he has to match up against taller reinforcements in the midseason tournament.

Nevertheless, Head Coach Tim Cone gives his confidence on his trusted journeyman.

“Justin is no stranger to us,” Cone said.

This has always been a tall order for the American, but life is easier this time as he teams up with 7-foot Greg Slaughter, who is back from a severe ankle injury.

“Last year we had a problem matching up against other imports. But this time, we have Greg back so we have a better chance,” Cone said. “The last time Justin and Greg played together, we won a conference title.”