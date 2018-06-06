Broilers group: Go slow on farm-product SRP

THE United Broilers Raisers Association (Ubra) is urging the government to go slow on its proposal to implement a suggested retail price (SRP) scheme on farm products, as it could do more harm than good.

“We recommend that they study it further and do no harm. That is our stand right now,” Ubra President Elias Jose Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

“Let’s act like a doctor. Do no harm first and study everything. When you have all the facts, then you can undertake a certain procedure,” Inciong added.

Inciong explained that the imposition of an SRP on farm products is widely different from doing the same for manufactured goods.

On one hand, the pricing of manufactured goods is on a cost-plus basis, meaning the selling price is determined by the total amount mark-up to a product’s cost. On the other hand, agri-fisheries products are priced based on the amount of supply and demand in the market.

Furthermore, manufacturers could hedge and store both their inputs and outputs indefinitely, as they are not perishable unlike the farm products, according to Inciong. That is why, he said, the argument that “the businessmen are just passing on their costs to their consumers does not hold true for agricultural products.”

He added, “It depends, especially on the level of the farm gate, on supply and demand.”

Inciong raised as well this issue: the market for some agriculture commodities, such as broiler chicken, is not homogenous, hence, pricing varies.

“The farm gate to the wet market [flow] is just one market. That is only one out of several markets like the supermarkets and the institutions. Every market has specific weight requirements and pricing,” he said.

Due to these reasons, the Ubra official recommended that the Department of Agriculture (DA) implement the SRP scheme on a case-to-case basis.

“Long ago our suggestion was to have an SRP at each point of the value chain at a reasonable price. There’s an SRP on the farm-gate level, wholesale level and retail level. But that is hard to implement in reality,” Inciong explained. “That’s why my suggestion is on a case-to-case basis.”

A specific case wherein an SRP is badly needed in the market is when the retail prices of commodities do not reflect the situation at the farm-gate level. For example, the retail prices of broiler remain high despite declining farm-gate prices due to oversupply, according to Inciong.

“You only impose an SRP on broiler during times of oversupply. Only when the retail prices are not responding to the law of supply and demand,” he said.

“But when prices are stable, meaning the movement is normal and in accordance with historical record, [let it be],” he added.

“We have historical records on the prices of broiler. And we have weekly price monitoring of the farm-gate prices,” Inciong said. “So, there is sort of a pattern based on the interaction of supply and demand.”

The government should also be wary of establishing an SRP on agriculture products sold in the supermarket level, as prices in this type of market are contracted, or fixed due to supply contracts.

“For example, you create an SRP on grocery and say that broiler should be priced between P130 to P135. And then you have a supermarket [that] offers it at a contracted price of P120; then, that means that supermarket could now sell its broiler at P135,”

Inciong said.

“This is why I am saying that the pricing is not homogenous. Every market has its own pricing.”

Inciong said his suggestion on SRP could also apply to other farm products such as chicken eggs and pork.

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, the implementing agency, in this case the DA, may issue anytime a “suggested reasonable retail prices” for basic necessities and prime commodities for the awareness of the public.

“From time to time, [the head of the implementing agency] may issue suggested reasonable retail prices for any or all basic necessities and prime commodities under his jurisdiction for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers and consumers,” Section 10, paragraph 5 of the law reads.