Broaden tax base first before cutting VAT rate, says DBM

THE government’s top budget manager wants a broader tax base before tweaking the value-added tax (VAT) to 10 percent from its current 12 percent.

In a forum on Monday, Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said he sees no need to bring down the country’s VAT rate at the moment as the government banks on its five-month-old tax-reform program.

“But the solution for our VAT rate, before thinking of whether it should be lowered, is that we should broaden our base, our VAT base, because the bigger the base the better,” Diokno said. “I think we should see how things develop first. Let’s finish all the five tax-reform packages. I think it’s not time to go back to 10 [percent]; that’s only for extreme cases.”

The chief of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) explained the government believes the VAT system remains an effective system than collecting personal income tax.

“VAT is imposed in more than 90 percent of the countries in the world. It is a better tax system than the personal income tax system,” Diokno said. “So we believe that the VAT system is good because it’s a tax on consumption.”

He added that China implements a VAT rate as high as 17 percent, higher than the Philippines’s, which enables the Communist-led state to have a sound fiscal standing.

“Let’s put it this way, people can evade income tax while people cannot evade the VAT,” Diokno said. “You start with broadening the base first, everything as a rule, because if you have a broad base you can afford to have a lower tax rate.”

A form of sales tax, the VAT is a tax on the sale or exchange of goods and services in the Philippines and on the importation of goods into the country.

In February this year Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the government is open to slashing the VAT rate of 12 percent but only if all exemptions are removed. He added that the government needs to collect more funds to fund its massive infrastructure program known as the “Build, Build, Build” program.

Dominguez’s proposal echoes a bill filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros in January and which proposes to slash the VAT rate to 10 percent.

The current VAT rate began in 12 years ago, when the government of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ordered its increase to 12 percent.