Bric’s Life 65th Anniversary Collection: Timeless Beauty and Functionality

Italian heritage brand Bric’s celebrates 65 years of innovation and tradition renowned for its elegance and exemplary craftsmanship. It has been a travel luggage coveted by privileged clienteles of both sexes who seek for the seamless fusion of timeless beauty and functionality when it comes to their lives greatest and most premium experiences.

In its mission to provide elegance and functionality for the jet-setting lifestyle of its female patrons, Bric’s unveiled its limited edition capsule collection inspired by “Life”, the signature collection from the brand. The collection expresses itself thanks to the materials used: mustang, a unique and durable fabric, made in Italy, with a sophisticated suede effect, combined with luxurious vegetable-tanned leather trims and embellished with golden metal hardware.

To create a look that is fitting for an anniversary collection, Bric’s renews and updates the classic mustang, in the iconic olive color, and paints it with a delicate floral motif rich in anemones and cherry blossoms, a fresh spring recall. The flowers are defined through stylized silver sketching, with pink and lilac tones, on trend for the SS 2018 collection.

The Life 65th anniversary collection offers a beautiful assortment: a four-wheel soft trolley spinner available in three different sizes (one carry-on supported by two larger, check-in sized trolleys), as well as the classic Bric’s duffle bag in two sizes, a wash bag, a train case and a shopper.

The capsule collection is available in Bric’s stores located at SM Aura Premier, Shangri-La Plaza Mall and Ayala Center Cebu.

For more details about Bric’s, visit www.facebook.com/bricsphilippines.

###