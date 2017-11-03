Breakthrough Junior Challenge video entry for the win

THE Breakthrough Junior Challenge (BJC) video entry 2017 of Hillary Diane Andales, an amazing win for the Philippines on Breakthrough Junior Challenge on Theory of Relativity of Einstein and Equivalence of Reference Frames of Philippine Science High School-Eastern Visayas Campus, has made it to the top 30 video entries this year among thousands of entries from across the globe.

Andales’s breakthrough in physics exploring the core idea of the theory of relativity of Einstein and equivalence of reference frames is when two observers seeing one thing from two relative positions have different relative perspectives.

Voting for “Popular Vote Top Scorer” on Breakthrough Facebook page is open from October 23 to November 2, which will skip the selection phase of judging and automatically reach the final round where the winner of the BJC challenge will win.

To make science understandable for people through the video entry of Andales, she said, “The video entry focuses that, although two people disagree on one thing, situated on two different sides, which has to be no point of disagreeing since it will depend on their two perspectives. Both of them are correct, with different points of view.”

Infinite observers or three observers hear three or infinite different sounds respectively in different places, hearing them in their relative places.

Eight geographic regions from North America (the United States/Canada), CentralAmerica/Mexico/Caribbean, South America, Europe, Asia (including China) India, Middle East/Africa and Australia/New Zealand will have each champion with the highest combined total of Likes, Shares and positive reactions (Love, Haha, Wow) on the original post of their video on the Breakthrough Facebook page.

In Theory of Relativity and Equivalence of Reference Frames, we see the same thing differently because of relative positions.

“In our normal human affairs, we have arguments of mundane things, normal things, of infinite number of observers being with infinite different sounds, hearing it in different places,” Andales said.

On November 3 the top 10 finalists will be named in different categories: Video Entries, Popular Vote Top Scorer and Regional Champions from each eight geographic regions across the globe.

The Breakthrough Prize Award will be televised live on December 3, 2017 on the National Geographic Channel.