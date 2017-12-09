Breaking the duopoly’s stronghold

WHILE it is sound to allow Chinese telco players to enter the Philippine market to stir up competition, experts believe that any new entrant will have to hurdle quite a few technical and legal tussles before successfully launching the much-anticipated “third player” in the telecommunications industry.

Opening up the telco market to more players, experts said, will help create a more vibrant market that is pro-subscriber, possibly lowering prices and improving services.

President Duterte has floated the possibility of having a Chinese telco provider as the third player in the Philippine market, now dominated by rivals Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. Later, a Palace statement said a consortium is also being eyed to join the telco market competition.

Vibrant environment

“Opening up the telecommunications market is always good. A more vibrant competitive environment will provide consumers more choices, better services and fairer prices—a situation we do not currently have with the duopoly we have in place,” Pierre Tito M. Galla, who founded Internet freedom group Democracy.PH, told the BusinessMirror.

Winthrop Y. Yu, who chairs the Internet Society of the Philippines, said his group is supportive of Duterte’s policy pronouncement of allowing more players to enter the telco market, but noted that there may be constraints in doing so.

“Given the current legal and regulatory restraints on the telcoms sector, any foreign player will still have to find a Filipino partner, preferably one that already has, or will soon have, a telcoms franchise,” he told the BusinessMirror.

Galla described the barriers to the entry of a new player as “already high.”

“The barriers to entry are really high at present, and it will be up to this administration to lower these barriers to entry,” he said.

Philippine laws only allow foreign companies to own as much as 40 percent of a corporation in certain sectors, including public utilities. Likewise, a prospective telco player must secure a congressional franchise before offering services.

There are also constraints on infrastructure—both hard and soft. Building up new towers will require a new player to invest more than P2 billion, a source said.

Spectrum issue

“There is not enough spectrum for a full service mobile communications third player. The duopoly currently controls about 75 percent of ‘allocatable’ spectrum, and 100 percent of the workhorse SMS and voice frequencies 900-MHz [megahertz] and 1800-MHz bands,” Galla said.

Data from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) showed that existing telcos hold the majority of the said real estate to date.

PLDT Inc. holds 400 MHz of the total holdings, while Globe Telecom Inc. has rights to 325 MHz.

What remains for a budding telecom player is a mere 140 MHz frequencies in the 700-MHz, 850-MHz, 2100-MHz, 2500-MHz and 3500-MHz spectrums.

Spectrum is the real estate on which telecommunication operators develop their respective network to deliver services to customers.

The amount of spectrum assigned to a telco has an impact on the cost to build capacity, overall network performance, ability to offer new multimedia services and general customer experience of wireless services.

“There really is not enough unless this administration orders the NTC to perform refarming and reallocation,” Galla said.

Spectrum is a finite natural resource that is necessary in providing wireless Internet connection. This includes mobile cellular, fixed wireless and satellite connections.

The two companies got hold of a huge portion of spectrum in various frequencies, after purchasing the telco assets of San Miguel Corp.

The food-to-infrastructure company initially planned to launch telco services in 2016, but decided, together with its prospective partner Telstra Corp. Ltd., to back out due to several constraints.