Denzel Rayne Librodo-Valencia (center), youngest son of Tigbauan, Iloilo, Sangguniang Member Dennis Valencia (fourth from left) and Iloilo Province First District Board Member Renee Librodo-Valencia (second from left) is crowned Boy Sto. Niño 2018 on January 20 during the celebration of the town’s religious fiesta in honor of their patron saint, the Holy Child Señor Santo Niño.

Joining Denzel Rayne are the rest of his siblings Dyan Reizl, Red and Dylan.