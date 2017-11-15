Bowling World Cup champ is home

Krizziah Lyn Tabora, only the fifth Filipino to capture the Bowling World Cup (BWC) international crown, arrived in Manila late Tuesday night fresh from her victory in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Tabora arrived on board All Nippon Airways Flight NH918 in Naia Terminal 3 at around 10 p.m., marking her return with a feat that places her in the record books.

Getting a second crack at the world’s most prestigious keg title in five years, the 27-year-old Tabora did not let the opportunity escape her this time by blasting Malaysia’s Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, 236 to 191, in the one-game final after crushing Colombia’s Rocio Restrepo, 249-222, in the semifinals.

“I feel very happy and so overwhelmed,” Tabora said moments after clinching the women’s title to join legendary Paeng Nepomuceno, the late Lita dela Rosa, Bong Coo and CJ Suarez in the distinguished list of Filipino champions.