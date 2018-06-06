Boracay dive shop owner protests DENR ‘pollutant’ tag

A dive shop operating on Boracay Island on Wednesday criticized the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for including the firm on the list of establishments that allegedly violated environmental laws.

In a letter to the BusinessMirror, Ethel Tornberg, general manager of WaterColors Boracay Diving Adventures, said while the firm indeed has a faucet for sand washing and rainwater collection and drain pipe from their establishment, she said such pipe is in no way in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The water flowing from the pipe is not contaminated or containing human waste, Tornberg said.

Tornberg was reacting to a report in the BusinessMirror that saw print on May 30 based on a DENR statement that named establishments or owners of uncovered pipes near the beach on Boracay that discharge untreated wastewater in violation of Republic act 9275, or the Clean Water Act of 2004.

The DENR said owners of pipes will face charges for violation of the law.

Tornberg explained that their rainwater drain pipe was installed to to prevent flooding and associated erosion of the beach path during the rainy season and to recycle water to the vegetation area just in front of the firm’s dive center on the White Beach.

In fact, she said, the drain pipe helps bind the sand to prevent further erosion.

“[That] other than rainwater and clean water from a faucet, there is no other outflow of any type of water,” she said.

Tornberg said the establishment is also connected to the Boracay Island Water Co. for both water supply and sewerage for more than 10 years.

“We further clarify that we are a dive center only. We do not rent rooms to tourists nor do we run a restaurant or bar, so we do not produce waste and human waste that such establishments produce,” Tornberg added.

She said her company fully supports the DENR’s efforts to improve Boracay, but expressed dismay and was indignant over the firm’s “tainted reputation” after being bunched with other establishments accused of dumping human waste to the beach.

Tornberg said upon inquiry, they were told by DENR officials that the report they submitted made no mention of the specific violation committed by WaterColors.

“We have requested for [a] reinspection of our property. We are seeking for a letter of clarification from the DENR to clear us of the alleged violation, and we are further seeking fairness in their reporting and press release in the hope of clearing our name and reputation in the community,” she said.

The DENR continues to excavate pipes near the beach on suspicion that these are main contributors to the contamination of Boracay’s beaches.

A world-class island resort, Boracay has 17 white sand beaches that act as tourist magnet. Boracay, however, is currently closed for six months which started last April 26 to fasttrack the rehabilitation effort and allow its degraded environment to recover.

Last week, the DENR has discovered more than 40 pipes near the shores. Water from 21 of the pipes tested positive for fecal coliform, bolstering the suspicion of the DENR that the illegal pipes were directly discharging untreated wastewater that contaminates Boracay’s surrounding waters.