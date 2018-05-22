Boracay closed until water quality improves–Cimatu  

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Roy A. Cimatu stood pat on maintaining the current moratorium on tourism activities in Boracay until water quality in the island is back to its pristine state.

Speaking at the kickoff ceremony to celebrate the 2018 International Day for Biological Diversity at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila on Tuesday, Cimatu expressed his surprise on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) personnel’s discovery of a septic tank and several sewer lines near the shores of Boracay.

The DENR, a member of the interagency Task Force Boracay, is taking the lead in issuing notices of violations, show-cause orders and notices to vacate to violators of environmental laws in the island.

Cimatu narrated that DENR personnel used a high-tech gadget that works like x-ray machines—apparently referring to the ground-penetrating radar used by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau to detect pipes buried underneath the sands.

“How can we improve water quality if there are illegal sewer lines that are very near the shoreline? [They] are closer to the beach than the illegal structures,” he lamented.

Ideally, the sewer lines should be 50 meters away from the shoreline to avoid the incidence of contaminations in case of leaks.

“When I asked how long it will take us to correct the problem, I was told it would take at least a year. So I said we will condemn these sewer lines that are near the shorelines,” Cimatu declared.

The DENR chief said many business establishments discovered to be disconnected to the sewer lines of the Boracay Island Water Co. and the Boracay Tubi System are now applying for sewer connections.

He said, however, that notwithstanding the applications, the DENR will continue to “scan” beaches to detect illegal sewer lines that discharge untreated wastewater into the beach to prevent water pollution.

Cimatu said he had also met with members of Task Force Boracay that include officials of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority to inform all property owners and businessmen with establishments along the beach to construct their own sewage-treatment plants (STPs).

All other businesses in Boracay that maintain at least 50 rooms should also construct their own STPs from now on, Cimatu said.

“Unless the water quality improves and the standard is met, Boracay will remain closed,” he reiterated.

High coliform level

THE environment secretary said recent water sampling still revealed a high measurement of coliform in some of the beaches that exceed acceptable levels.

“That is why I am not keen on recommending to reopen Boracay—unless the quality of water [there] improves,” he noted.

Nevertheless, Cimatu said he is confident that the six-month closure of the “island paradise” will be enough to address some of its pressing environmental problems, with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.

According to him, businessmen in Boracay support the idea of constructing their own STPs, while owners with rooms that are less than 50 may opt to form a cluster to jointly construct and operate an STP to treat their wastewater.

The DENR chief said the last month of the closure period will be dedicated to observing the quality of water of the island, especially public beaches. Cimatu, however, is confident that upon its reopening, local and foreign tourists will be surprised of the “all-new and improved” Boracay.

“I don’t want to [talk] ­ about it now. Just wait for its reopening,” he said.

‘Lolong’ and conservation

THE celebration was highlighted by the turnover of the life-size replica of “Lolong” by the National Museum to the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB).

Lolong was the largest saltwater crocodile to be captured alive. It measured at 6.17 meters (or 20 feet, 3 inches) and weighed 1,075 kilograms (2,370 pounds), making the reptile one of the largest crocodiles ever measured from snout to tail.

DENR-BMB Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez formally accepted the deed of donation from Jeremy Barns, the director of the National Museum, during a simple ceremony.

The life-size replica is made of fiberglass, although the preserved body of Lolong is now one of the exhibits at the Gallery 1 of the museum. Barns said another replica of Lolong would be turned over to the Bunawan, Agusan del Sur, local government unit.

During his speech, Cimatu underscored the importance of conserving and protecting the country’s rich biodiversity, not only because of its importance in ensuring the survival of threatened species, but also because of the regulatory services of wildlife habitats, such as wetlands.

He disclosed that the number of wetlands on Boracay Island has decreased from nine to just four. Most of the wetlands, he averred, could no longer be found. “These wetlands are important because they serve as catch basins. Because the wetlands are gone, Boracay experiences flooding,” he told reporters.

According to Cimatu, Boracay is rich in biodiversity, but is now threatened because of unsustainable tourism practices. He cited as an example the endemic flying foxes, the population of which continues to dwindle because of the fruit bats’ failure to mate and reproduce due to the disturbance caused by tourism activities.

The secretary said protecting the country’s rich biodiversity is important because of their many benefits, such as the shells that make the Puka Shell Beach unique and special.

“The sands [there] are colder than other beaches, because Puka shells insulate the sand, making the beach colder,” he confirmed.

The DENR chief had earlier committed to declare a 750-hectare portion of Boracay as a critical habitat to protect and conserve the habitats of threatened flying foxes, insect bats, marine turtles and other species on the island.