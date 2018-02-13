Boracay business owners say they aren’t violators  

A GROUP of business owners on Boracay, Aklan, on Monday welcomed the six-month deadline given by President Duterte to government agencies to fix the issues facing the popular resort island.

But the Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI) also said “most of the island’s business establishments are strictly in compliance with prevailing ordinaces and regulations.” They issued an official statement on Monday in reaction to President Duterte’s recent announcement that he would “close Boracay” if the government agencies he has tasked to take care of the island’s issues, fail to do so in six months.

“We at the Boracay Foundation Inc.—the island’s biggest business organization in existence for more than 20 years, welcome the six-month ultimatum given by the President to the agencies and departments concerned to address the issues of Boracay,” it said.

But, it added, “BFI is, however, deeply alarmed about the President’s statement that he will ‘Close Boracay.’ We believe this statement stems from misinformation and unverified data presented to the President.

While, indeed, there are many violators, most of the island’s business establishments are strictly in compliance with prevailing ordinances and regulations. BFI sees it unjust to close the island at the expense of compliant establishments.” The Department of Tourism, in a congressional hearing on Boracay’s problems, said it had submitted to Duterte a list of 200 establishments found to have various offenses. The DOT, however, has not made available the complete list to media.

It did, however, point to a list of some 100 establishments on Boracay, which were not connected to the island’s main sewer line operated by the Boracay Island Water Co. and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority but were issued discharge permits by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources . BIWC and DOT officials have said the DENR will have check if these establishments have their own sewage-treatment plant and if their discharged water are of the highest quality that would not pollute the waters of Boracay. Tieza, formerly the Philippine Tourism Authority, is the infrastructure arm of the DOT.

The 500-strong BFI said it had been constantly decrying the lack of proper attention by the national government to Boracay, which has been suffering from overpopulation, overbuilding and environmental stress.

The group noted that the solution to Boracay’s issues “is quite simple: to strictly implement existing environmental laws and local ordinances, and close all erring establishments immediately. To close the island would be an easy way out and too much to bear for the residents who depend on the island’s tourism for their livelihood.”

In 2017 the island famous around the world for its long stretch of white-sand beach attracted 2 million tourists, half of whom were foreigners, while the rest were local tourists. This year the DOT is projecting arrivals on Boracay to reach 2.2 million. BFI underscored that the island generates about P56 million in visitor receipts for the economy, providing many Filipinos with livelihood and jobs.

On February 5, Duterte gave the DENR and Department of the Interior and Local Government, six months to address the problems of Boracay by going after those who violated environmental and easements laws, as well as running after local officials who issued permits to establishments which are known to them to have violated laws. (See, “Duterte rejects new EO on Boracay, but gives task force 6 months to end mess.”)

At the Manila Times Business Forum on February 9, Duterte described Boracay as a “cesspool,” pointing out the island’s sewage problem. He also warned that, sometime soon, no foreigners will want to visit Boracay because of the polluted water, prompting him to warn that “I will close Boracay.”

For its part, BFI called on its members “to strictly comply and follow the necessary policies to be implemented. Let us work on fixing Boracay, while maintaining open lines of communication, transparency and consultation with the local community on the ground.”

It underscored that its members could help “restore Boracay—but its restoration cannot happen overnight and on its own. We need everyone to set aside their personal interests and together make this happen for the future generations. The BFI remains steadfast in its commitment to preserve and restore Boracay Island.”

The group also stressed that, in the 20 years of its existence, they have been “focused on initiatives, such as coastal-resource management, to preserve and restore the island. With the rapid growth of tourism, the island’s problems have been mounting.”

The BFI said it is committed to partner with government agencies to address the issues facing the island, and help them implement “real solutions” to these problems.