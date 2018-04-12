Bora Airport workers won’t lose jobs, pay during resort closure, SMC’s Ang assures

DIVERSIFIED conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) assured on Thursday all workers and regular employees of the Boracay Airport will receive full salaries throughout the six-month closure of Boracay Island.

SMC President Ramon S. Ang said his group intends to retain all employees of the airport, despite not needing full manpower when the world’s best island is temporarily closes due to the government’s clean up program.

“We will retain all of them to make sure they have steady source of income during the closure,” he added.

Local airlines are scheduled to scale down their Boracay operations for six months starting April 26.

Ang also urged the airport’s employees to volunteer in the government’s clean up program.

Likewise, Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., operator of Boracay Airport and a subsidiary of San Miguel, will also allow the government to use the company’s dredging equipment, backhoes and barges.

“The airport won’t be requiring full manpower while Boracay is totally closed to tourists so we are looking to encourage all our workers to help the government during the lull,” Ang said, adding the conglomerate will also make use of the six-month closure to carefully and thoroughly plot its game plan on how to turn Boracay Airport into a green gateway.

This, Ang said, will help augment the government’s effort to rehabilitate the island and turn it into a sustainable tourist destination.

“Airports are gateways and as operator of the Boracay Airport, we have a responsibility to promote change and raise awareness at the front door among our visitors and the communities,” he said.

He listed the ideas that the company will be exploring as: Acquiring a fleet of electric shuttle buses to ferry passengers and cargo; implementing green measures such as the use of fixtures that require less electricity and less water; strict implementation of waste segregation, and increasing green spaces and greenery throughout the airport complex, to help rid the air of carbon dioxide.

He added: “If government needs more people to help with cleanups and similar activities where our people can contribute, they will be ready. We are very confident that they would gladly offer their paid time to support the island’s rehabilitation.”

The airport will not shutdown during the six-month closure, as airlines will still operate a few flights to accommodate the locals of Boracay and its neighboring provinces.

“We want this airport to exemplify what it is to be eco-friendly and sustainable. We want to send a clear message to visitors that here, we respect and take care of our environment; that they have a responsibility as well to do no harm to the environment,” Ang said.

President Duterte ordered the six-month closure of Boracay starting this month to make way for the government’s efforts of addressing the environmental hazards in Boracay.