BoP deficit nears $1 billion, breaches 2017 level

Dollar outflows continued to impair the Philippine economy in February, as the country’s Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit hit $429 million against the previous month’s $531 million, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BoP is the summary of all Philippine economic transactions with the rest of the world.

A surplus in BoP means more dollars entered the economy against the volume of outflows. A deficit, on the other hand, means the country’s dollar earnings are not enough to cover dollar expenditures during a given period.

For the first two months of 2018, the Philippines incurred a BoP deficit of close to a billion dollars at $961 million, larger than the deficit for the whole of 2017, which was recorded at $863 million. In the first two months of last year, the Philippines’s BoP deficit stood at $445 million.

The BSP said the country’s BoP deficit stemmed mainly from its foreign-exchange operations and the payments made by the national government for maturing foreign-exchange obligations, the same two reasons that brought last month’s deficit.

The deficit could have been larger, the BSP said, if the outflows were not offset by the

national government’s net foreign- currency deposits and the BSP’s income from its investments abroad in February.

The BSP participates every so often in the foreign-exchange market as part of its mandate to smoothen out the peso’s volatility.

BSP data showed the peso averaging at P51.786 to a dollar in February, weaker than January’s P50.509 to a greenback.