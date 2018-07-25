BOC seizes P55 million of fake products in Manila raid

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it intercepted and seized P55 million worth of fake cigarettes and electronic products after raiding a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday.

Members of the BOC-Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) were able to enter the premises after they were issued a Letter of Authority to inspect it.

“There was a tip from the brand owner, which we received through the ESS two weeks ago, that fake cigarettes, cellphone accessories and chargers, DVD replicating machines, and blank DVDs are stored inside the warehouse in Tondo, Manila,” Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña said.

Lapeña then issued a Letter of Authority on July 23 to inspect the warehouse in Tondo where the fake cigarettes and other merchandise were stored. Found inside the warehouse were approximately 120 cartons of fake cigarettes, three DVD replicating machines, around 300 boxes of blank DVDs, and assorted cell-phone chargers and accessories.

The BOC-ESS said the three DVD replicating machines are estimated to have a market value of around P45 million, while the fake cigarettes and other merchandise goods are estimated to be worth P10 million.

“The seized cigarettes were verified as fake versions of Marlboro, Jackpot, More, Belmont, Fortune, and Two Moon based on the examination conducted by the brand owner representatives,” said BOC-ESS Director Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz.

Based on the initial investigation made by the ESS, the warehouse is allegedly owned by Sonny Kho and Tito Yao. The warehouse owners were not in the premises during the raid on Wednesday except the warehouse administrator identified as Reggy Tan.

The BOC said the goods will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, and other pertinent provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. “Our relentless efforts to combat the proliferation of fake products were meant to protect consumers, local manufacturers and the public at large,” Lapeña added.

Lapeña led the inspection warehouse at 1515 Antonio Rivera Street, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The operation was done in coordination with the local police, barangay officials and the brand owner representatives.

In June Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III reiterated his order to the BOC and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to track down manufacturers of counterfeit tobacco products and their possible cohorts in the government who had a role in allowing the entry of unlicensed cigarette-making machines into the country.