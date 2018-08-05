BOC collects P52.05B in July, breaching target of P50.07-B

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its collection target for the month of July by 3.9 percent, taking in a total of P52.046 billion, with 15 out of 17 of the country’s ports exceeding their collection targets.

Based on preliminary data from the BOC Financial Service Division, the remarkable performance generated P1.976 billion more than the target of P50.07 billion. The revenues for the month also show a growth of 48.7 percent compared to the P34.99 billion earned in the same month last year.

“We are expecting consistent revenue growth and I remain confident that we will hit and even exceed our year-end target,” said Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña.

The ports that have exceeded their collection targets are the Port of Batangas, which collected P13.390 billion, up by 15.5 percent; the Port of Manila at P7.686 billion, up 2 percent; the Port of Limay, which collected P3.908 billion, up by 28.2 percent; the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), which collected P3.347 billion, up 1.7 percent; the Port of Cebu which collected P2.465 billion, up by 9.2 percent; the Port of Davao which collected P2.259 billion, up by 40.6 percent; the Port of Cagayan de Oro at P1.871 billion, up 32.3 percent; the Port of San Fernando with P430 million, up by 57 percent; the Port of Iloilo which collected P338 million, up 24.6 percent; the Port of Tacloban collecting P234 million, up 962.9 percent; the Port of Clark which collected P204 million, up 54.7 percent; the Port of Zamboanga which collected P35 million, up by 47.1 percent; the Port of Legaspi which collected P24 million, up by 1 percent; the Port of Surigao which collected P13 million, up by 536.8 percent; and the Port of Aparri which collected P10 million, up by 101.6 percent.

The Manila International Container Port (MICP), with a target collection of P15.439 billion, collected only P14.224 billion for the month, while the Port of Subic only collected P1.601 billion against its revenue target of P1.802 billion. Total revenue collections of the BOC from January to July this year has already reached P332.5 billion, exceeding the P328.195-billion target for the first seven months of the year by 1.3 percent or a revenue surplus of P4.368 billion.

Year-on-year, this also posted a growth of 35.5 percent from the P245.275 billion recorded in 2017. This is the sixth consecutive month this year that the bureau exceeded its revenue target. “I think it’s the way we do things now. There is a change from the way we collect our revenue collection and we are doing it according to proper valuation. That indicates also that somehow, the corruption or the tara has, if not stopped, [been] totally much reduced because the revenue is where they get the tara; it comes from the revenue that is due government,” he added.