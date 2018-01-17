BOC clears Hari on shipment of P3.8-B knocked down units

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday told lawmakers that there’s nothing wrong with the importation of P3.8 billion worth of knocked down (KD) units of Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (Hari).

During the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on the Motor Vehicle Development Program (MVDP), District Collector Reynaldo Galeno said the BOC conducted inspections on the containers of Hyundai at the Batangas port and found no violation in its importer’s declaration.

“As stated by the collector of Batangas, there was no misdeclaration in this case. We also checked the records at the Port of Batangas,” he said.

The House Committee on Ways and Means continued its probe after the Board of Investments (BOI) cancelled Hari’s MVDP assembly license for allegedly failing to comply with the requirements set under Executive Order (EO) 156. Following appeal, the penalty was downgraded to a six-month suspension during which the BOI gave Hari the opportunity to add more painting and welding activities to its assembly processes.

Hari counsel Alex Cabrera said the importation of Hyundai KD units and its participation in the MVDP were made in “good faith.”

“Our [units] could be easily done in Vietnam, but the CEO of Hyundai Philippines fought for these to be supplied and assembled in the Philippines. Vietnam is actually saying that they could mobilize in six months, but Hari’s CEO said she can do the same, and that is why they opted for a merger with an existing MVDP licensee in order to facilitate the entry into the [MVDP] program,” Cabrera said.

In the same hearing, the BOI said it has granted Hari enough time to address its “violations.” BOI Governor Henry Co said after the cancellation of Hari’s MVDP certificate that the BOI granted Hyundai time to enhance its assembly facilities in the country.

For its part, Hari committed to invest more than P2 billion in the next two years and enhance its assembly facilities in the Philippines.

Under the MVDP, incentives and reduced importation duties are given to car manufacturers that bring into the country completely knocked down kits or automobiles that must first be assembled locally before it can be sold.

Meanwhile, lawmakers asked the BOC and BOI to provide a clear definition of KD and completely-built units (CBU) as the two agencies have adopted different definition of KDs and CBUs.

Deputy Speaker Sharon Garin of Aambis-OWA urged the BOI to exercise “prudence” by clearly defining the difference between knockdown parts, completely knocked down and CBUs.

“MVDP is a beautiful legislation to encourage investments here to develop the motor industry and provide employment for Filipinos. I hope we can improve MVDP; let’s try to encourage more [participants]. Like, for example, Hari, they tried to assemble here, they invested here. If we want other carmakers, let’s make the most clear-cut [law] and be fair. Let’s clean up the image of BOI,” Garin stressed.

“If international companies want to do business here, let’s be fair. Give them time until they comply with the requirements. Let’s make this industry work,” she added.

Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of the Lone District of Quirino, the Ways and Means Committee chairman, said the two government agencies should set clearer rules for investors and advocate a “level playing field.”

“In our desire to provide better and cheaper vehicles, government must set a criteria that will be applicable and clear to all players,” he said.

Earlier, lawmakers urged the BOI to set clearer rules and regulations in implementing the MVDP to attract new industry players.

Party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe of Ako Bicol said the government should clear the ambiguity in the implementation of rules and regulations of the MVDP. Rep. Manuel F. Zubiri of the Third District of Bukidnon said conflicting rules and regulations will only drive

investors away.

During the first hearing, Cabrera said it is operating under the BOI authority granted under EO 877A, or the Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Development Program, which governs the manufacture of knocked down vehicles. Cabrera said EO 877A is an amendment to EO 156.

According to Cabrera, Hyundai has already submitted all requirements to BOI, including the technical license agreement with Hyundai Motors Corp. of Korea, showing Hari’s assembly process, including the complete list of knocked down car parts and components for importation.