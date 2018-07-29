BOB is back with new music, video

AFTER being far from the limelight for quite a while, BOB makes another run in the local music scene with a new song entitled Hiling.

The quintet has been reactivated with its collaboration with Carl Dayag, who wrote Hiling. The song speaks of people who are wishing for a second chance—much like the band that is giving its music another try.

BOB completes its comeback with the launch of their new track’s music video on Friday, August 3, 7 p.m. at the 70s Bistro.

Formed in 2011, the five-piece ensemble composed of Doreen Cardinal (vocals), Ron Coronado (guitarist), Gale Hufano (bassist), Lowell Hufano (drummer) and Michael Balingit (pianist) is set to rock the stage anew not only with their cover songs but also through their original compositions such as Ikaw, LQ, Bliss and their first ever single Pelikula released four years ago.

There are eighteen bands who will perform along with BOB such as Cueshé, Mayonnaise, Soapdish, SUD, The Juans, and many more. Contact 09177032569 or 09178124520 for tickets, which are priced at only P250. Save the date and join BOB in their music video launch for a chance to witness remarkable Filipino music unfold. Check out their songs on Spotify and add them to your playlist.

Know more about the band and stay updated for their upcoming gigs; catch up with them through their Facebook page: @BOBphMUSIC.