Blue Eagles fly high

ATENEO de Manila exacted sweet revenge over archrival De La Salle as the Blue Eagles played their hearts out to win the no-tomorrow Game Three, 88-86, and capture the Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball crown on Sunday in front of 22, 012 ecstatic crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles are again kings of the UAAP after five fruitless seasons, claiming the school’s ninth men’s basketball title by dethroning their tormenthetors Green Archers, who swept them in last season’s Finals.

The Blue Eagles were in their elements entering the fourth quarter and erupted with a 14-2 run for a 80-70 spread with 4:05 to play.

But the Green Archers refused to back down and answered with a 10-2 rally of their own led by two-time Most Valuable Player Ben Mbala and capped by a triple from Andrei Caracut to cut their deficit to two, 80-82, with 48 seconds left.

Isaac Go, Ateneo’s hero in its 76-70 Game One victory but was hardly a factor in Game Two which the Blue Eagles lost, 83-92, rose to the occasion by sinking the biggest three-pointer of his life off Thirdy Ravena’s kick-out pass to give their team an 85-80 breather with 24 ticks left.

“Years ago, I couldn’t make the team, I would sit at the bench. It was a long and difficult process. Even when I took the shot I thought ‘oh my God,’ it wasn’t going to go in,” Go said.

“Today is the feast of St. Francis Xavier, maybe he gave it to me and all to the fans, teammates and coaches who let me in the court to take the shot,” added Go, who scored only seven points in Game Three.

Anton Asistio split his free throws to make it a six-point cushion for Ateneo. But with 12 second left, La Salle did not surrender as Aljun Melecio hit a crucial triple to trim it down to three, 86-83, with 5.6 seconds remaining.

Matt Nieto sealed the title with two crucial free throws, 88-83. Caracut hit a half-court weave for La Salle but it was not enough to resuscitate their title-retention bid.

Ravena was named Finals Most Valuable Player with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

“It’s just a surreal feeling, seeing the community support us through the season. It’s just a great feeling,” said Ravena, who averaged 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in their three-game classic Finals.

“I know I’m tired, but seeing them cheering us every single possession, every single minute of the game, it doesnt matter how tired I am. I’m going to give it all for them, all for God.”

Nieto chipped in 14 points, graduating center Chibueze Ikeh played his last UAAP game with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Asistio and Vince Tolentino added 11 and nine points, respectively.