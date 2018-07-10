Blind Spot

(YOUNG) LOVE TRIANGLE

SOCIAL media has been abuzz with this controversial love triangle involving three teenagers. The guy and one of the girls have been a couple for a while. The third party is an even younger girl, who is known for playing a villain onscreen. Like most love triangles, it all started innocently enough. The guy and the young girl working together while the girlfriend thought he was being faithful to him. The girlfriend even lost an endorsement to the young girl. Then the guy and the young girl started being spotted here and there. When the feisty girlfriend found out, she initiated the break up. Last we heard, the couple is back together again. So what happens to the young girl? That’s what everybody wants to know.

ATTITUDE PROBLEM

IF you ask employees of a certain network who their most hated star is, it would probably be this actor. He’s been in the business for a while and he’s gotten some plum roles with some of the network’s important leading ladies but somehow, the actor has never made it big. He is also dating one of the country’s most beautiful women so everybody is wondering why he can’t be nice to people he works with.

USER-FRIENDLY

NOW we know: The friendship between a top actor and a former child star is not real. In fairness to the actor, he willingly gave his consent to the former child star’s cryptic social-media posts. These posts were part of a bigger plan to make the former child star seem more desirable than she really is. True enough, people talked about her and her cryptic posts. Unfortunately, the gimmick didn’t work. Former child star’s career is still lackluster.

FASHION STYLIST WHO?

SO who is this fashion stylist/enthusiast who is known for being a bitch? Her friends and colleagues say she is nice but we heard that her husband’s subordinates think otherwise. The stylist reportedly asks them to run errands for her and do stuff for her but she doesn’t pay them extra. The stylist’s husband doesn’t even own the company. He is just an employee.