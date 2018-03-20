Blind Spot

Her not-so-distant past

ON social media, the former actress portrays herself to be a perfect homemaker, someone who cooks, cleans the house and takes her of her family. According to her Instagram and Facebook accounts, the former actress is also not into luxury goods. Her reinvention is so successful that people have forgotten that she used to be the mistress of a controversial personality, now deceased. The former actress actually used to live a life of luxury, and her days were spent traveling and shopping. The controversial personality, may he rest in peace, is the reason she has a lot of properties. It’s not because she is frugal. She is streetsmart and wise in the ways of the world, that’s it. There is nothing frugal about the former actress and her humble bragging.

Should she stay?

THE actress loves her boyfriend very much and in his own way, the guy is also very much in love with her. Here’s the thing: The actress wants to settle down and has been dropping not-so-subtle hints all over the place. Is the guy listening? He doesn’t seem to be. The actor seems too confident that the actress will stay by his side, with or without marriage. Let’s put it this way—the actor has dodged the bullet, so to speak, a number of times. So you could say he is an expert at this.

The change in her

NOW that the singer’s mother no longer accompanies her to events, photo and movie shoots and tapings, things have changed. The singer, who also acts, is no longer amiable. She’s always late for appointments and doesn’t even apologize for what happened. The singer’s mother may not be well-liked but she made sure that her daughter was always well-groomed and acted with professionalism. That has changed now that the singer only listens to her boyfriend.