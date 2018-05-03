‘BIWC customers don’t need discharge permits’

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clarified that establishments on Boracay Island don’t need to secure a discharge permit from the agency if they are already connected to the island’s main sewer line.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, DENR Undersecretary Maria Paz G. Luna, officer in charge for Manila Bay Concerns and Related Water Concerns, said, “As long as they [the establishments]have no other discharge, then no more [they don’t need a discharge permit].”

This was echoed by Acs Aldaba, operations manager of the Boracay Island Water Co. (BIWC), which provides the main water and sewerage system on the island. “Nope [they don’t need a discharge permit]. Their certificate of connection from us will suffice.”

She admitted that BIWC customers are also confused by the recent pronouncements made by the DENR. “Even if they are already connected to [our sewer line], they are being told to apply for a discharge permit,” she said.

The confusion arose after DENR Undersecretary Jonas R. Leones said in an interview that even if a company is connected to a sewer line, it still needs to secure a discharge permit. (See, “Violators of environmental laws must show evidence of innocence,” in the BusinessMirror, April 30, 2018.)

As this developed, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has formed inspection teams to conduct a more comprehensive examination and assessment of all establishments on Boracay Island.

In a text message, DILG Assistant Secretary Epimaco V. Densing III assured owners of resorts and other commercial establishments on the island of more orderly and streamlined inspections, after many complained of confusing and sometimes differing requirements asked of them by the DENR. “The team has already a system in place. There were three teams that had workshops in Boracay [on how to conduct the assessments]. At the end of the exercise, if the establishment hasn’t violated any rules, a tarp will be hung on their establishment that says ‘I saved Boracay.’”

He said the inspection teams will also include representatives from the DENR but, “the inspections will be more comprehensive and will include BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue] registration. The permit from the DENR is just one aspect.”

Other members of the inspection teams will include representatives from the DILG, as well as the local government units, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, to check that each establishment has the necessary permits required to operate their businesses, he said. This includes environmental clearance certificates, business permits, sewer line connection certificates and fire safety inspection certificates, among others.

Members of the interagency Task Force Boracay have hinted that Boracay could be reopened in four months if certain milestones will be met. But Tourism Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Special Projects Katherine S. De Castro said in a news conference, “Before we can even consider a hotel open for soft opening, they should undergo DOT accreditation first, that’s very, very important.”

She added, “We will be also inviting maybe a minimum number of tourists to come to the island,” for the soft opening. But, she said, the DENR has to first announce the carrying capacity of Boracay.