Bird flu slashed duck production in Q1–PSA

The country’s duck output in the first quarter declined by 2.67 percent to 9,793 metric tons (MT), from last year’s 9,779 MT due to the avian-influenza (AI) outbreak in Luzon last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Contributing to this decline was the reduction in inventory of laying flocks in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Caraga,” the PSA said in a report.

However, despite the 6.3-percent decline in output, Central Luzon remained the country’s top duck-producing province. The region’s output of 4,013 MT was 270 MT lower than the 4,283 MT produced in the same period last year.

Central Luzon was followed by Soccsksargen and Western Visayas with 1,140 MT and 750 MT, respectively. On an annual basis, the production of the two regions expanded by 2.52 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

“These regions contributed about 62 percent to the country’s total duck production,” the PSA said.

The country’s duck inventory as of April 1 expanded by 3.49 percent to 11.22 million heads, from 10.841 million heads recorded in the same period last year.

Central Luzon had the most number of ducks at 3.456 million heads, which accounted for 30.8 percent of the total inventory during the period.

“Inventories in both backyard and commercial farms went up by 3.54 percent and 3.38 percent, respectively,” the PSA said. “Of the total duck population, about 69 percent were raised in backyard farms.”

The duck population in backyard farms grew by 11.83 percent to 7.731 million heads, from 6.913 million heads a year ago.

The remaining duck inventory during the period, which reached 3.488 million heads, was with commercial raisers. The figure was 3.93 percent higher than the 3.356 million ducks commercial raisers held last year.

Due to lower volume of production, the average farm-gate price of duck in the first quarter expanded by nearly 4 percent to P51.77 per kilogram, from P49.79 per kg recorded in the same period last year.