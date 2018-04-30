Bills to end ‘endo’ bank on Palace EO

ONE of then-candidate Rodrigo Duterte’s most remembered moments just before the 2016 elections was his vow to “end endo,” a promise that resonated with millions of workers—hired with so-called end-of-contract provisions—for whom security of tenure was but a dream.

These days, nearly two years after he took over, workers express their disenchantment over the President’s failure to sign an executive order (EO) that in their view would have fulfilled the campaign vow. The draft EO had taken over a year to craft amid numerous consultations, but in the end, with both business and labor expressing discontentment with it, the Executive branch decided to hold off from releasing it.

The administration’s nonissuance of the “end to endo” order has united all labor factions for the first time in decades. Their leaders said the lack of such EO will be one of the key grievances they will air on Labor Day.

Not all is lost, though. President Duterte was quoted as saying he would most likely, in lieu of issuing the EO, certify as urgent a bill promising security of tenure in the workplace.

And on the eve of Labor Day, the Commander in Chief was expected to consult Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III.

May, may not

MALACAÑANG confirmed on Monday that Duterte may still sign executive order (EO) on contractualization pending talks with Bello.

“I can confirm that there might be an EO that may or may not be signed depending on the meeting tonight,” Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said in a briefing.

Bello earlier told labor groups that there is still hope that the EO may still be signed.

Malacañang earlier said that the President will no longer be issuing an EO on endo and will just be leaving the matter to Congress.

Roque clarified in previous statements that what the President promised to end is endo and “555” and not contractualization, noting that he was informed by the Department of Trade and Industry that the President has already complied with his election promise

Endo refers to end of contract while 555 is the practice of hiring workers for a period of five months only as to avoid giving them benefits and making them regular employees.

Duterte’s declaration to issue an alternative elated the chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, Sen. Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva, who noted that the security of tenure bill’s authors had twice written Malacañang “in September and in October 2016” to ask precisely that the President certify their measure as urgent. At that time, however, Cabinet officials were simply focused on crafting their own EO, and the Palace basically ignored the lawmakers’ appeals to certify.

Certifying bills

DUTERTE recently said expressed willingness to certify the Villanueva-led initiative.

To be sure, the bills—there is a House version, HB 6908—won’t be enacted in time for Labor Day, but the authors’ hopes are high that the tensions will ease as soon as passage of the security of tenure bill becomes a clear reality.

Asked by BusinessMirror if he was ready to report out SB 1116 for plenary debate when session resumes on May 15, Villanueva replied: “We will release the committee report as soon as we finish circulating the draft to the senators for inputs.”

Villanueva emphasized that “this is still a draft and we are still waiting for the senators’ final inputs before we report it out.”

At the same time, the chairman of the Senate Labor panel described as a “welcome development” the “President’s recent plan to certify our End of Endo Act (SBN 1116),” adding that “this will definitely help in the passage of a new law governing endo.”

Nonethless, Villanueva had explained in an earlier interview that issuance of an EO, ahead of passage of their security of tenure bill—would have been better “because it would give us not just a bird’s eye view but a concrete position of the administration when we talk about our national policy…that contractualization [issue], the job contracting.”

Daunting reality

IN time, the realities of the Philippine economy bared the difficulty of issuing a blanket order to end endo—the catch-all term from the phrase to end of contract. This practice is when businesses lay off workers just before they turn six months at work and are, strictly speaking, due for regularization if they pass performance benchmarks set by their bosses. There’s also endo’s twin, where businesses turn to labor contractors to supply the manpower for essential parts of their operations. While the contracting businesses get to secure their bottom lines, the labor contractors do not provide the workers they farm out with benefits due the regular workers.

Also staring the Duterte policy wonks in the face was the reality of millions of so-called seasonal workers, such as those in tourism and agriculture, where employers cite the dire economics of keeping workers on regular status throughout the year even if they are required only for those periods where the nature of the business requires full operations.

Indeed, it was the classic “easier said than done” kind of promise: millions of workers in high-growth sectors mainly in services have lived for years under this kind of limited-tenure setup.

Other high-growth businesses, including the hotel and restaurant industry and construction, which has boomed with the steady expansion of property and the government’s thrust for infrastructure, have thrived partly because, as businessmen explained, they could cut labor costs and simply rely on labor contractors supplying them the kind of skills they needed, or keep workers on a perpetual “five-month” cycle of hiring and laying off.

Contentious issues

VILLANUEVA’S push for his security-of-tenure initiative coincided with a recent development: the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has just ordered a major fastfood chain to regularize its crew even if they had been supplied to the fast-food firm by a labor contractor.

Some labor officials then offered the view that the fast-food chain, or any other similarly situated business, is not required to directly hire its workers as long as such workers are regular employees of a manning company. Villanueva acknowledged that such interpretation has spawned more questions, which the legislators will certainly tackle when they deliberate on his committee report.

In a recent radio interview, Villanueva asked aloud, “when you talk about regularization, who should do the regularizing? The manning company or, should it be, for example, the fast-food chain?”

He said a “contentious provision in the bill” is exactly the need to define labor-only contracting.

“Should we limit contractual services to highly specialized skills? For example, if you’re a bank, will you be the one directly hiring your security guards? Will you be required to buy their guns? Train them? Those are among the contentious issues,” Villanueva added, speaking partly in Filipino.

Of conjunctions

IN an interview with the BusinessMirror right after it became clear that no Palace EO was forthcoming and the best hopes for reform lay in legislation, Villanueva noted that “one of the most contentious provisions in the bill is the definition of labor-only contracting.” Currently, he added, “Department Order 174 provides that there is labor-only contracting when (i) the person supplying workers does not have substantial capital or investment in the form of tools, machineries, work premises, among others and the workers recruited are performing activities which are directly related to the principal business of such employer; OR (ii) the contractor or subcontractor does not exercise the right to control over the performance of the work of the employee.”

The House version, however, amended this definition and replaced the conjunction “and” to “or,” according to Villanueva.

In his committee’s draft report, on the other hand, the senator said, “we want to highlight that labor-only contracting happens when the contractor merely recruits and supplies or places workers to a contractee regardless of whether or not it has substantial capital or investments in the form of tools, equipment, machineries, work premises, among others; OR (ii) the contractor does not exercise control of the contractee.”

‘Win-win’

WHILE his ideal situation of having an EO in place followed by legislation on security of tenure will no longer become reality, Villanueva remains confident that legislation by itself can provide for a “win-win” result both for labor and employers.

The Senate draft report, he stressed, prohibits labor-only contracting, recognizes legitimate forms of contracting, requires all legitimate contractors to obtain a license from the DOLE, provides stiffer penalties for labor-only contractors and other violations, simplifies classification of employees to regular (which includes seasonal and project employees) and probationary, among others.

“Under our proposal, employees of the contractors are deemed regular workers, whose terms and conditions of employment shall not be below the minimum standards set by law, such as payment of social security benefits and retirement pay. This will strengthen and further protect the rights of the workers to security of tenure.”

Boon for employers, too

EMPLOYERS benefit from legislation, as well, he pointed out.

“By recalibrating the definition of labor-only contracting, recognizing legitimate forms of contracting and institutionalizing safeguards to prevent the existence of fly-by-night contractors, the interests of the employers will be more protected.”

The authors seek to ensure, said the senator, that “through our bill, we would be able to provide clear, balanced and workable solution that would continue to create more jobs without abusing our workers’ rights. We want to preserve our workers’ constitutional right to security of tenure while ensuring stability in the labor markets and economic conditions of our country.”

Chiz, Koko

SEN. Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero has a simple proposal to Malacañang, even if it will no longer issue an EO.

“Endo is prohibited by the Labor Code. But a department administrative order [DAO] from the DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment] way back in the 1980s relaxed the rules and paved the way for endo,” Escudero said. “I don’t exactly know what the bill contains, but all the Executive really has to do, through Labor Secretary [Silvestre H.] Bello, is to repeal the DAO.”

Asked if he thought that legislation could resolve the labor-employer standoff over the aborted EO on endo, and basically put in place reforms that are fair to all, guarantee industrial peace and which will not dent economic goals, Villanueva told the BusinessMirror: “That’s the main goal, and I’m confident that our institutions will deliver.”

Responding to the same query, however, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” L. Pimentel III clarified this will “depend on what the output will be.”

But, Pimentel promptly assured “the legislative process is precisely there to choose which policy/point of view to sustain.”

With Bernadette D. Nicolas