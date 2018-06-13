Bill seeks repeal of ‘obsolete’ E.O. on class, work suspension

Following the official declaration of the rainy season, a lawmaker is pushing for a measure scrapping the “obsolete” 2012 executive order (EO) on the suspension of classes and work in government offices.

In House Bill 6072, Party-list Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr. of 1-Ang Edukasyon urged the government to consider factors outside of typhoons and floods, and storm signals in suspending classes and work in the government as the existing EO on suspension due to typhoons and other calamities is already obsolete and must be replaced.

“The legal basis still most often cited as authority for suspension of classes and work is the 2012 executive order of then-President Benigno S. Aquino III. Executive Order 66…is limited only to public storm warning signals of the Pagasa [Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration] and to giving local government chief executives the discretion on localized suspension,” Belaro said.

“EO 66 is in dire need of replacement. It is obsolete and out of touch with the current realities and the emerging future,” he added.

HB 6072, or the Rationalized Cancellation of Work and School Classes Act of 2017, will consider “not just storms and floods, but also landslides, earthquakes, tsunami, storm surge, toxic chemical spills, fire, active shooter situations, hostage-taking, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and state of emergency,” Belaro said.

Furthermore, the bill allows the Malacañang and other authorities to suspend class in all levels and work in all government offices at Storm Signal No. 2, whereas the initial recommendation by EO 66 of Storm Signal No. 3.