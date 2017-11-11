Bill on ‘doomed’ marriages gaining ground

NONE other than the highest law of the land—the 1987 Constitution—recognizes the Filipino family as the foundation of the state, the fundamental unit of Philippine society. It also mandates the government to protect marriage as an inviolable social institution.

However, at the House of Representatives, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez has been pushing for a bill on the dissolution of “doomed” marriages, saying the proposal will free couples from an “unhappy marriage”.

According to Alvarez, the Congress should address the issue of broken marriages through a bill that would allow dissolution of the marriage without the need for an extensively adversarial system that currently exists.

How about the children?

“MARRIED persons can mutually agree to end their marriage subject to the approval of the Court. One of the conditions which must be complied with is an agreed upon and executable framework to provide for the care and support of their children,” Alvarez said.

The speaker said now is the right time to address concerns involving failed marriages.

“Admittedly, there is a sad reality about some marriages. We do not always get it right the first time around. Unfortunately, the present system practically coerces married persons to remain with each other even if the relationship is beyond repair and has caused, and continues to cause, harm to the well-being of the husband, the wife and, worse, the children involved. We have to change this,” he said.

Alvarez said the proposal aims to change the present system, which “practically coerces” married persons to remain with each other even if the relationship is irreparable and has caused harm, not only between the couple, but also the children involved.

Previously, Alvarez said married persons can remain friends and better parents, despite their differences, since they no longer have to sling mud at each other in front of a judge just to convince the magistrate that their marriage should be declared void.

Earlier, Alvarez said he wants the lower chamber to pass his bill in the plenary before Congress’s Christmas break.

Let the figures speak

MEANWHILE, in an ongoing online poll by the lower chamber, 2,244 of 2,505 people voted as of November 9 in favor of the measure seeking to legalize the dissolution of marriage on the grounds of irreconcilable differences or chronic unhappiness. The 2,244 respondents that agreed also believe that the proposal will ensure legal processes to deal with the reality of failed marriages and avoid costly annulment procedures, while allowing a peaceful coexistence between the former spouses after the dissolution of the marriage. On the other hand, 168 respondents said the bill will go against the prevailing Roman Catholic view that any action which dissolves the union of spouses is a desecration of the vows taken by couples in marriage, saying the state should uphold the indissolubility of marriage as a sacred institution. Meanwhile, 92 people said they are still undecided on the said proposal.

Marriage option decline

ACCORDING to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the reported marriages decreased by 20.1 percent from 2005 to 2015 in a span of 10 years.

The PSA said the most notable change occurred in 2013, which recorded a decrease of 8.2 percent from 482,399 in 2012 to 442,603.

It said the National Capital Region consistently had the highest record of marriages, which accounted for 14 percent of the total. It was followed by Region 4-A (13.0 percent) and Region 3 (11.6 percent). “These regions were consistently in the top three for the past five years in the same order,” the PSA said.

Meanwhile, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) showed the highest percentage change of increase in the number of registered marriages (87.2 percent) from 2014 to 2015.

The provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental recorded a total of 20,406 registered marriages in 2015, down by 7.8 percent in 2014.

Unconstitutional

FOR his part, Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza of Buhay Party-list said House Bill (HB) 6027 on the dissolution of marriage is unconstitutional. “I am against this because it is unconstitutional. Our Constitution defends the family and defines marriage as an inviolable institution that should be protected and enhanced, not dissolved,” he said.

If this is passed into law, Atienza said marriages can be dissolved faster than picking up your order at the nearest drivethrough food chain.

Atienza cited the following provisions in the 1987 Constitution that protect the family as the foundation of the nation: Article 2, State Policies and Section 12: “The State recognizes the sanctity of family life and shall protect and strengthen the family as a basic autonomous social institution”; Article 15: “The Family; Section 1. The State recognizes the Filipino family as the foundation of the nation”.

Atienza said the State should strengthen families’ solidarity and actively promote its total development.

“Marriage, as an inviolable social institution, is the foundation of the family and shall be protected by the State,” Atienza added.

“Our Constitution also provides under Article 15, Section 3 (4) the right of families or family associations to participate in the planning and implementation of policies and programs that affect them,” he said.

Aside from the legal issues of this proposed law, the lawmaker said Catholics believe in the sanctity of marriage.

“You cannot plan anything without consulting the families, especially on matters that will impact the very foundation of the family,” he added.

“In the eyes of the Church, each marriage has Christ as the witness,” Atienza said. Atienza vowed to fight this bill from the committee level, and, if needed, even all the way to the Supreme Court. “We will appeal to each member and hope that they will not curtail the free debate on this crucial issue. Let us debate this on the floor. Please do not railroad it or we will go all the way to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Instead of a law on the dissolution of marriage, let’s have more laws to strengthen marriage as an institution,” Atienza added.

Consultation

MEANWHILE, the House Committee on Population and Family Relations, chaired by Rep. Sol Aragones, has recently conducted a public consultation with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong. The consultation, conducted on October 1, 2017, at the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, focused on several bills pending in the House proposing various alternatives to the long and costly process of annulment.

Deputy Speaker Pia Cayetano of Taguig, who led the House delegation in Hong Kong, assured the OFWs there that the authors of the bills are determined to push for the passage of the proposals or a consolidated version of the measures.

“Do we have the political will to support this? Well, people in this panel, some of us here, are authors of the bill, so obviously we have. Others are not, but they’re even here to listen. So that’s a good sign,” Cayetano said.

For his part, Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu of Batangas said the leadership of the lower chamber will do what is right and practical for the benefit of the people, no matter if they come under heavy criticism from some sectors.

Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, one of the authors of HB 6027 on marriage dissolution, said the voice of the OFWs cannot simply be ignored.

Besides, he said, the Catholic Church seems to be opening up on the present realities of marital problems among couples.

Consultations

ACTS-OFW Party-list Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III estimated that between 80 percent and 90 percent of the 10 million Filipino migrants all around the globe are supportive of the proposals for alternative means for dissolution of marriage.

Aside from crafting a faster and less expensive legal mode of ending marriage, the OFWs in Hong Kong said the lawmakers should also clarify other related issues, such as property rights and custody of children of separated couples. The House committee is set to conduct additional consultations with OFWs in Japan and Dubai to get their sentiments and inputs on the various bills for marriage dissolution.