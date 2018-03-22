Government on track to converting rice QR into tariffs by June

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) remains confident that Congress would be able to pass a measure mandating the conversion of the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice into tariffs by June.

Neda Assistant Secretary Mercedita A. Sombilla told the BusinessMirror that the Philippines would be able to fulfill its commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO), despite the failure of the Senate to submit its version of the measure for plenary hearing before its Lenten break.

Sombilla, who represents the oversight agency in the National Food Authority Council (NFAC), said the Neda was instructed by Sen. Cynthia A. Villar to draft another version of the bill, which will be discussed once Congress resumes session on May 14.

“I think they will do some legwork during their break and then hopefully it will go through the committees very fast. They promised if not this session [passage of the bill], definitely in the next session,” Sombilla said.

“Yes, I am confident that they will pass it [in time for June] because I think the economic managers have already emphasized to Congress the importance of this [measure],” she added.

Sombilla said the tariffication of rice QR is one of the government’s top priorities at this time. Its passage is seen as a way of preventing a repeat of the problems that have hounded the NFA in recent years.

While the Duterte administration is mulling over the restructuring of the NFA, Sombilla said this would have to take a backseat for now to fast-track the approval of the rice-tariffication bill.

“We have to complete the rice tarification first. If we include that in the tariffication bill, that will prolong the process of approval. That’s why we’re very careful not to touch anything about the NFA structure. We want to have that tariff first and then work on the structure of the NFA,” Sombilla said.

She also said the NFAC had allowed rice imports to arrive earlier, instead of June, upon the recommendation of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol. At the earliest, rice imports would arrive in mid-May, or when the summer harvest has ended.

Last November Philippine Competition Commission Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan told the BusinessMirror that removing the QR on rice and converting this into a tariff is “a step toward the right direction” as it would allow the entry of more players into the rice sector.

Balisacan also said the creation of a fund that will help farmers will also not be anticompetition if it will be channeled to their needs, such as the construction of farm-to-market roads and irrigation facilities.