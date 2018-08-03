REGULATORY constraints will hound the entry of a new telco player in the Philippines, and without reforms in policies on digital real-estate management and other practices, what is deemed as the catalyst for change in the telecommunications space will struggle to compete with the “well-entrenched duopoly.”

Thus says Winthrop Y. Yu, who chairs the Internet Society of the Philippines. He believes the government must revisit regulatory policies to help the new entrant compete effectively against incumbents PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc.

“Any new entrant will still have to cope with a regulatory environment that favors the dominant incumbents,” he told the BusinessMirror, noting “the fact that the duopoly effectively controls nearly 80 percent of assignable frequencies, and possible anticompetitive practices.”

Based on government data, PLDT holds 400 megahertz (MHz) of the total spectrum holdings, while Globe has rights to 325 MHz.

What remains is a swathe of 225 MHz of frequencies in the 700-MHz, 2100-MHz, 2.5-gigahertz, 3.3-GHz and 3.5-GHz bands.

In the country, spectrum— deemed as digital real estates that act as conduit for data transfer—is usually assigned, not auctioned.

In other parts of the world, governments bid out frequencies to create additional revenue streams.

Auctioning off frequencies is a two-pronged strategy that could help the government create more wealth for public use, and ensure that telcos would efficiently use the allocations that they secured.

‘Old telco era mindset’

BECAUSE of the old practice in the Philippines, some companies that have legislative franchises to operate telco services have through the years “hoarded” swathes of frequencies only to sell them to incumbents.

To recall, San Miguel Corp. held for many years roughly 310 MHz of spectrum on several bands, including the coveted 700-MHz frequency band. It was in the process of setting up its own telco with a potential partner—Telstra Corp. Ltd. of Australia—when it struck a buy-in deal with the two existing players after its talks with Telstra stalled over the issue of who should bear the regulatory burdens.

The transaction freed up the spectrum holdings of San Miguel, and gave way for PLDT and Globe to hold more spectrum under a co-use agreement, which was approved by the telco regulator.

Spectrum is the real estate on which telecommunication operators develop their respective networks to deliver services to customers.

The amount of spectrum assigned to a telco has an impact on the cost of the build capacity, overall network performance, ability to offer new multimedia services and general customer experience of wireless services.

‘Support DICT’

YU also called on the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to have a change in mindset on regulation, and start supporting the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in introducing the new telco.

“Support from government agencies is key. The DICT has taken the lead in fostering competition and consumer choice. Other agencies, especially the NTC, should dispense with old telco-era thinking and habits, and fully support the DICT’s initiatives,” he added.

Eliseo M. Rio Jr., the acting secretary of the DICT, said his agency plans to order the telco regulator to auction off frequencies for 5G mobile technology use in the future, once the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) identifies them.

Under Philippine laws and memoranda issued by the telco regulator as early as 1906, the government has to tender off spectrum to players in an open and transparent manner.

The practice, however, has always been to allocate these finite—but renewable—real estates to telco players.

Need for a spectrum management law

BETTER Broadband Alliance convener Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos agreed that spectrum management is a prerequisite for a competitive telco market—one that provides consumers with the best services at the lowest prices.

“The government must focus efforts on overall telecom and spectrum-management reforms in order to truly create a market environment that is conducive to competition for the long term,” she said.

Managing spectrum would mean that the government will conduct a motu propio review of the usage and payment of frequencies by telcos.

From that review, the regulator may reclassify, refarm and rebid those that are not efficiently used by their holders.

The future third telco is expected to receive roughly 225 MHz of spectrum holdings, or almost half of the resource held by each of the duopoly.

Pierre Tito M. Galla, the cofounder of consumer group Democracy.PH, added that more than a policy, the government must institutionalize spectrum management by making it part of the legislative agenda.

“We are, likewise, hopeful that the legislature will begin consideration of a spectrum-management reform law,” he said.

Experts have been pushing for reforms in the telco space for several years now, as the Philippines continued to be a laggard in terms of Internet quality and reach in the region.

Based on Ookla’s research, the Philippines ranked 97th out of 125 countries in terms of mobile-data speeds, and 84th out of 135 in fixed broadband.

Tower infrastructure is, likewise, below par, totaling to only 16,000 towers versus the total demand of 70,000 towers.

Hence, the government is implementing a common tower policy, and is holding a “beauty contest” for the third telco.

ICT development laws

THESE efforts notwithstanding, for Galla, more than policies implemented by government agencies, legislative reforms are also needed to cement rules and improve the Philippine digital economy.

“We hope that the administration speeds up the passage of ICT reform bills in the legislative pipeline, such as the Open Access in Data Transmission bill, the Mobile Number Portability bill, the amendments to the Public Telecommunications Act and the Public Service Act, among others,” he said.

Recently, Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian urged his colleagues in the Senate to pass the three bills to ease the entry of the third telco and foster a more competitive telco environment.

The Open Access in Data Transmission bill will allow the use of data distribution systems and facilities subject to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms in a transparent market.

In the Senate, the bill will allow additional telco players to enter the Philippine market even without a congressional franchise.

When passed, the Mobile Number Portability bill will allow subscribers to retain their old numbers even after shifting to another telco provider.

Amendments to the Public Telecommunications and the Public Service laws seek to shift telecommunications services to a basic service, and further regulate the market.

“Hopefully, with the passage of information and communications technology reform laws in the legislative pipeline, soon the Filipino people will begin to feel the fast, reliable and affordable Internet connectivity and ICT services,” Galla said.

‘Vision 2020’

Aside from regulatory and legislative reforms, Rio said the government is also pushing for the development of vital infrastructure to help achieve a better ICT environment in the next two years.

He listed five initiatives that his agency is implementing to help cope with the demands, and help bridge the digital divide in the country. These are Luzon Bypass Infrastructure; the backbone from National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and National Transmission Corp. (Transco); the National Broadband Network; the Free Wi-Fi program; and the third telco search.

The Luzon Bypass Infrastructure, being constructed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority in partnership with Facebook, will be a 250-kilometer cable network corridor that will provide a terrestrial bypass route for international submarine cable owners.

It will have a capacity of 2 terabytes per second, which is almost equal to the combined capacity of PLDT and Globe.

The backbone from the power companies, on the other hand, was secured sometime in June, when the two companies signed a tripartite agreement with Rio’s office for the use and access in certain spare fiber-optic cores, vacant lots, tower spaces and related facilities.

Combined, the dark fiber facilities of the two companies span 6,154 kilometers across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

This will complement the National Broadband Network, which will include the development and deployment of a mixture of several Internet connectivity, technologies, such as fixed line and mobile data, among others, all over the Philippines—including missionary areas.

The Free Wi-Fi program, on the other hand, involves the deployment of Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces, such as schools, government offices, parks, hospitals and other locations all over the Philippines, to help connect Filipinos to the Internet.

Last, the third telco initiative aims to award the spot for a new telco to spur competition in the market to lower prices and improve services.

“These will all be finished by 2020, and by that year we will start improvements in the ICT industries. Collectively, we call this program Vision 2020,” Rio told the BusinessMirror.

This is the first time that the Philippine government is actively investing in the development of Internet facilities, taking the cue from neighbors such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The government now is contributing to ICT development,” Rio asserted.

‘Second fastest Internet by 2020’

These, he said, will help the Philippines recuperate from its recent plunge in the World Digital Competitiveness Rankings for 2018.

“In two years, we will go back,” Rio said. “We will surpass what we have so far; we will have our highest standing by 2020.”

Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD) recently ranked the Philippines as the 56th nation out of 63 countries in terms of digital competitiveness globally in 2018, plunging 10 places from 46th last year.

The latest ranking considers the three following factors in its rankings: knowledge, technology and future readiness.

The Philippines’s rankings plunged largely due to the severe drops in areas like adaptive attitudes (from 50th to 60th) and business agility (from 23rd to 31st). Likewise, among the country’s major weaknesses were reportedly communications technology and Internet bandwidth—where it ranked 62nd and 61st, respectively, out of the 63 countries included in the study.

He added said that the quality of Internet in the Philippines will be on a par with Singapore—deemed as one of the countries with the best Internet connectivity in the world—by 2020.

“We will be near Singapore standards in two years. Before the end of this administration, we will be No. 3 or No. 2 in terms of Internet speed and coverage in the region,” Rio said.