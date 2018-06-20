Bids in BSP’s TDF fall anew

BIDS in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) medium- and long-term deposit facility (TDF) fell anew on Wednesday, but the Central Bank decided to keep volumes unchanged across the board for the coming week.

Latest data from the BSP showed the monetary board decided to still offer a total of P100 billion in term deposits for next week — P40 billion under its 7-day TDF, another P40 billion for its 14-day TDF and P20 billion for its 28-day TDF.

This volume setting has been in place since the start of June this year.

This is despite the falling interest of banks in the BSP’s 14-day and 28-day TDF, as seen in Wednesday’s undersubscription.

Advertisement

In particular, bids in the 14-day facility fell to P28.016 billion during the week, falling further short of the P40 billion offered for the week.

The 28-day facility took a bigger hit, as banks only tendered a total of P8.209 billion for the P20 billion TDF offered for the facility. The previous week’s volume of bids in this facility was at P15.781 billion.

Banks, however, flocked to the BSP’s 7-day facility, with bids overwhelming the total volume offered for the week. Banks bid a total of P64.409 billion for the 7-day facility on Wednesday, indicating oversubscription from the P40 billion offered for the facility for the week.

BSP officials earlier said that aside from monetary policy rate changes, the monetary board could also steer their monetary policy direction by allowing the market-determined TDF rates to rise or fall.

The BSP does this by altering auction volumes.

Rates went different directions for the week, as rates for the 14-day and 28-day facility inched higher than the previous week’s.

For the 14-day TDF, the rate hit 3.7342 percent, up from the 3.7222 percent in the previous week.

For the 28-day facility, the rates hit 3.7326 percent for this week, up from the 3.7264 percent in the previous week.

In contrast, however, rates in the 7-day facility went down during the week, hitting 3.6927 percent from the previous week’s 3.6979 percent.