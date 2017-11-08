BI readies for Asean leaders’ meeting 

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday announced that it has deployed some 50 immigration officers to augment the agency’s manpower in the country’s international airports ahead of next week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders’ summit.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente assured that personnel are ready to perform their tasks to conduct arrival and departure formalities for thousands of foreign delegates who will be arriving at the country’s airports.

Morente explained the agency needed to beef up its personnel assigned at international airport, where the bulk of the Asean delegates, including heads of states, will be arriving.

“It is very imperative that we have more than enough personnel manning our airports during one of the most important and momentous international gatherings in our nation’s history,” Morente said.

BI Chief Personnel Officer and Acting Spokesman Grifton Medina said many of those who were redeployed to the airports were personnel assigned from various BI field offices and seaports nationwide and from the BI main office in Manila.

They also include some top and senior BI officials who are ready to conduct immigration formalities for the Asean delegates if the need arises, Medina said.

Likewise, BI Port Operations Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas said that special teams of immigration officers were already formed to process Asean delegates and other foreign visitors who will be arriving aboard chartered or special flights.

The Immigration Airport Operations Section headed by Cecille Jonathan Orozco has also been instructed to monitor the attendance of immigration officers at international airports next week and ensure that all immigration counters are adequately manned.

Several immigration supervisors were also dispatched to help oversee and facilitate the proper and orderly processing of the arriving foreign dignitaries and delegates.

Twenty-one world leaders are expected to arrive in the country next week, while advance parties and members of their delegations have already started arriving since last week.