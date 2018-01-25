Better than Bulletproof? New addition to make your coffee even healthier

‘BULLETPROOF” coffee, made famous by author and entrepreneur David Asprey, continues to grow in popularity for its incredible promised results. Plus, the idea of adding butter to your coffee everyday and it being considered healthy? Sounds almost too good to be true.

Unfortunately, while there are several health benefits associated with the bulletproof-coffee craze, there are also many myths and misconceptions surrounding the concoction. Read on to find out the truth behind bulletproof coffee and how you can brew yourself a true cup of “super” coffee.

Does coffee have health benefits?

In moderate amounts, typically one to two cups per day, coffee can be extremely healthy for the body and even help protect it against a wide variety of diseases. According to researchers at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, coffee is the No. 1 one source of antioxidants in the American diet.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Joe Vinson, stated, “Americans get more of their antioxidants from coffee than any other dietary source. Nothing else comes close.” However, Vinson added that only moderate coffee consumption provides health benefits; drinking too much can result in many adverse side effects, including anxiety, depression and headaches and withdrawal symptoms if consistent use is disrupted.

Other health benefits of moderate coffee consumption may include the following:

1 Protection against type 2 diabetes

A 2011 study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found that coffee can increase the plasma levels in the sex hormone-binding globulin protein. It helps regulate the body’s sex hormones that have been shown to play a role in development of the disease.

2 Reduced risk for liver cancer and disease

A study by a team of Italian researchers published in the November 2013, issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology found moderate coffee consumption can potentially lower the risk of liver cancer by roughly 40 percent. In addition, some of the study’s results suggest that drinking three cups of coffee a day can reduce your risk by another 10 percent. Again, excessive consumption can produce numerous negative side effects.

Similar results have been found for liver disease, including primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cirrhosis of the liver in those who consume alcohol in excess.

3 Protection against heart failure

A study by researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Harvard School of Public Health published in the June 26, 2012, issue of Circulation Heart Failure found that when consumed in moderation, coffee may reduce the risk of heart failure. Study participants who drank the “moderate” amount (equal to two 8-ounce cups) of coffee daily reportedly had an 11-percent decrease in their risk of heart failure.

Other studies have found coffee may also:

Help prevent premature death and reduce overall mortality

Protect against other forms of cancer, including colorectal

Decrease risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis

What’s Wrong with the Traditional “Bulletproof” Recipe?

The traditional bulletproof-coffee recipe calls for grass-fed butter as a source of fat. Asprey stresses the importance of using organic, unsalted grass-fed butter, as it allegedly lacks the inflammatory ingredients found in traditional butter, and is higher in omega-3, conjugated linoleic acid and butyrate fatty acids. Plus, it contains fat-soluble vitamins, such as A and K2.

However, current research does not support consuming high amounts of saturated fat as called for in the bulletproof recipe. In fact, the recommended single tablespoon of grass-fed butter with one tablespoon of required medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil contains more than recommended 120-calorie limit from saturated fat on a diet of 2,000 calories. According to the American Heart Association, no more than 5 percent or 6 percent of daily caloric intake should come from saturated fat.

In addition, MCT oil, the other “essential” ingredient in the bulletproof recipe, has been known when consumed in large quantities to produce adverse side effects, including digestive upset and diarrhea.

How can I make my coffee healthier?

The good news here is that, there are several of other ingredients you can add to your daily cup of morning joe to make it even healthier than bulletproof.

One of the best things you can do to make your coffee healthier is to eliminate dairy products. Dairy has proven time and again to take a serious toll on health. Plus, it’s estimated that more than 65 percent of the human population worldwide is lactose intolerant to some degree.

Now, you may be wondering what to use in place of dairy products. Fortunately, there are many vegan coffee creamer alternatives available on today’s market. If you are looking to take your vegan coffee-creamer a step further, consider adding our MCT creamer to your coffee for a dose of healthy fat, without the side effects of traditional MCT oil.

Other healthy additions to your coffee include:

L-theanine

Research has shown that when taken in conjunction with each other, l-theanine and caffeine can have an extremely beneficial effect on the body. Reported health benefits include increased focus, concentration and productivity, improved mood and decreased fatigue.

Cinnamon

Not only is cinnamon a delicious component, it has many reported health benefits. Studies have shown that cinnamon packs a powerful antioxidant punch, which also allows it to help protect the body against many diseases. Plus, cinnamon is known to reduce cholesterol, blood glucose and triglyceride levels in diabetics.

Source: www.bewellbuzz.com