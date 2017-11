For the third time in a row, the CityState Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila, hosted a dinner for the beauteous and talented candidates of Miss Earth International 2017 pageant.

In photo are (from left, seated) Lorraine Schuck, executive president of Carousel Productions Inc.; D. Edgard A. Cabangon, CityState Tower Hotel president; beauty titlist Peachy Veneracion and Sharon Tan.

The coronation for this year’s Miss Earth pageant has been slated on November 4, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.