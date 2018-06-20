Besides SSB tax, government eyes warnings

PRESIDENT Duterte has ordered the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to put health warnings on energy drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages(SSBs) in a bid to discourage consumers from taking these products, especially those with high sugar content.

This was revealed by Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez in a briefing on Wednesday, noting that the President was bothered because these products, especially the powdered drinks, were usually given away.

“Give us maybe one or two months so that we can arrange its implementation,” Lopez said.

He added, however, that they still need to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration regarding the execution of this directive from the President.

Lopez said they need to first identify which products will have these warnings and discuss these with stakeholders.

“So, we will have to select which of these products [to cover], especially if the main ingredient is sugar and it’s not really clear on [the label of] that product. So, it becomes really a health risk,” he said.

The directive could deal another blow to softdrink and beverage makers that were slapped with the so-called SSB [sugar-sweetened beverage] tax when the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law was implemented on January 1, 2018.

The TRAIN—the first package under the administration’s comprehensive tax-reform program—imposed new excise taxes on oil, cigarettes, sugary drinks, and vehicles, among other goods.

The DTI said, by way of example, that a Milo sachet’s price increased by 21 percent as of May this year compared to the same period last year, while Tang Powdered Juice Drink increased by 84 percent per piece on the same month this year compared to last year.