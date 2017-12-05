Ben Mbala Mr. Invincible no more

LA SALLE’s Ben Mbala is Mr. Invincible no more. Suddenly, his cloak of invincibility has been ripped off by an Ateneo defense deemed as tenacious as a suspect’s defense accused of murder.

Result? Ateneo dethroned La Salle in a classic 88-86 triumph to pocket the 80th University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball crown—the Blue Eagles’ first title since their last victory in 2012.

Way to go for the Cameroonian who, just days ago, was the proud recipient of a rare back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP) plums in 2016 and this year.

The bigger they come, the harder they fall.

Sadly, Mbala’s farewell game was punctuated by a Sunday show that wasn’t much of an MVP-like performance.

While Mbala scored a worthy-looking 19 points to add to his 14 rebounds, sorry, but the outputs weren’t enough to make La Salle a repeat champ.

His points even led all scorers, yes, but most came when they could hardly make a dent on Ateneo’s decisive spurts that produced game-leading margins, especially in the payoff period.

He just couldn’t match the enemy’s firepower coming from all over.

A swarming defense had consistently blocked him from entering the paint—as if Ateneo made that area off-limits to Mbala.

Eased out repeatedly from his comfort zone that is underneath the basket, he was mostly forced to play from the outside—a completely unchartered territory for him. One trey attempt of his was even totally off the mark.

At times, he contented himself by flicking assists from afar which, to his credit, frighteningly resulted in several converted threes.

In short, Mbala was not in his grandest performance in what was supposed to be the grandest stage for him this year.

Well, in fairness, Mbala’s three-point play in joining a trey-powered counter-attack by Aljun Melecio and Andrei Caracut put La Salle to within 80-82 with 48.9 ticks left.

But then, the uprising was quickly quelled on the next Ateneo offense when Isaac Go, Mbala’s fellow 6-foot-8 foe, banged a triple from a well-timed feed by Thirdy Ravena for Ateneo’s stinging 85-80 bubble, time down to only 24.7 seconds.

It was like history repeating itself for Go, who, I believe fits the moniker, “Miracle Eagle.”

The only difference was while Go buried the overtime-sending semifinal trey from left quarter court against Far Eastern University that sparked Ateneo’s advance to the Finals, this time he banged home his title-clinching three from right quarter court.

Interestingly enough, both threes were from assists by Thirdy Ravena, whose twin killer feeds were the result of a well-devised ploy by the Ateneo coaching staff.

It goes this way: When the game is on the line, Ravena would fake a quick slash to the lane to draw a phalanx of defenders, only to kick out the pass to Go waiting from rainbow territory. Brilliant.

Twice it’s been nicely done against FEU and La Salle, thanks mainly to Thirdy. That is why for Thirdy to be bestowed the Finals MVP trophy is richly deserved.

And, finally, if you say Ateneo has more than succeeded in transforming Mbala’s invincibility into a mere myth, I submit.

Do I see “Miracle Eagle” nodding in agreement?

THAT’S IT Cheers to Gen. Elmer Soria (ret.) for scoring the first hole-in-one in the ongoing 68th DOT-Fil-Am Golf Invitational presented by San Miguel Corp. in Baguio City’s Camp John Hay and Baguio Country Club. Soria won a Toyota Altis for his ace on Monday at Baguio CC’s No. 10. Succeeding aces, if any, at the same hole and at John Hay’s No. 18 will share the Altis with Soria, from Sandigan Golfers playing in the Fil F division.