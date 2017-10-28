Being different should be celebrated

IF you talk to 10 people, chances are eight of them have experienced some form of bullying. And this makes you think: Is bullying the new normal?

“Bullying is so common that it’s become almost normal,” said Victoria Herrera, cofounder of She Talks Asia. I remember how you could be bullied back in grade school just because the brand of your trainers was different from everyone else’s.

Being different, something that should be celebrated, is actually a cause for bullying.

Social media has made it very easy for bullies to target and harass their victims.

“A 2016 study has shown that cases of bullying have increased by 71 percent,” child behavior expert Cheyenne de la Fuente said.

“Social media can be a vicious platform,” said TV host Cesca Litton. Bullying can take on many forms. Herrera, for instance, cited that taking a screenshot of someone to a chat group and discussing what that person is wearing is a form of bullying.

“Sometimes, there are children who are scared to go to school because they know that they will be bullied once they get there,” said educator Anne Labayoga of Teach for the Philippines.

Herrera, Litton, de la Fuente and Labayoga were guests at Penshoppe’s launch of its CSR campaign #IAmDifferent. With the campaign and the help of its Filipino and international endorsers and influencers, Penshoppe brings to focus the issue of bullying among the youth. A study has showed that one out of two Filipino students have experienced or witnessed bullying in their schools.

At the core of the campaign is Penshoppe’s collection of shirts and caps with the statements “I Am Different” and “Different is Good.” Each t-shirt is different, with a unique serial number.

“We hope this campaign will start a movement, and educate and encourage Filipinos to do their part against bullying,” Penshoppe creative director Jeff Bascon said. Proceeds from the sales will go to the development of a module that discourages bullying and encourages acceptance. The module, which will be used in public schools, is in partnership with Teach for the Philippines. Teach for the Philippines is an organization that enlists some of the country’s most promising youth leaders to teach for two years in Philippine public schools.

Penshoppe’s international brand ambassadors Bella Hadid, Lucky Blue Smith, Kaia Gerber, Sandara Park and others have spoken for the campaign. ClubPenshoppePH members Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Sofia Andres, Tanner Mata, Maria Fabiana and Emilio Perez also support the campaign. Alab Pilipinas Head Coach Jimmy Alapag has also expressed his support for #IAmDifferent.

Disclaimer: I wrote this column before I learned that a certain personality, who I consider to be a bully, was at the launch of the campaign. I attended the morning session and I didn’t see this person. I have great respect and admiration for the people who sat on the panel. I’m just sorry that this person was at the launch and even wore the t-shirt. I will not name this person because it is all over social media anyway. But I admire Penshoppe’s sincerity in putting forward this initiative.