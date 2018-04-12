Bautista: Ruling on jet fuel-tax refund big help to PAL’s profitability

DAVAO CITY—Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is hoping for a quick processing of its P900-million tax refund, noting its impact on the company’s expansion plans and profitability this year.

Dr. Jaime J. Bautista, PAL president and COO, said they are ready to work with the government in the implementation of the April 3 decision of the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) ordering the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to return nearly P900 million in excise tax.

“Of course, we wanted it paid immediately. But we can work with the BIR or whatever government agencies are tasked to work with us [on the refund],” he said on Thursday on the sidelines of the news conference introducing its new fleet of 86-seater new generation Q-400 Bombardier here.

Bautista noted that the CTA Third Division ruling only validated PAL’s insistence that its importation of the of Jet A-1 fuel between February 2003 and December 2004 was covered by provisions on exemption from fuel tax under Section 13 of Presidential Decree (PD) 1590.

Part of the CTA ruling said PAL had complied with the requisites for exemption from payment of specific taxes on its importations of Jet A-1. The CTA said the collected specific tax that should have been exempted amounted to P897,445,271.84.

PD 1590 allows exemption from taxes on all importation when the items are used in transport and nontransport operation, and there are no locally available supply in reasonable quantity, quality or price.

PAL had sought P953,820,553.84 in refund, but the court excluded P56,375,282 in Jet A-1 excise tax, which was not supported by pertinent revenue declaration.

“That would only show that we have franchise to operate and import jet fuel, and the court ruling affirmed that the jet fuel was to be imported because it found out that even the local supply available was also imported,” he said.

He added that a quicker payment of the refund would matter much to PAL “considering that last year was not really a good year for us.” He earlier disclosed in a news briefing here that PAL sustained a revenue decline of P7 billion.

“P900 million is almost $20 million, and the profitability of an airline is not really that big. So, it would really help,” he said.

The order to refund PAL would also have a huge bearing on the company’s aggressive expansion program with focus on adding flights from its hubs outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and the start of payment of its new deliveries and incoming acquisition of aircraft to support the opening of new routes from its hubs in Clark, Pampanga, Cebu and Davao.

The new aircraft include the quieter new-generation Q400 Bombardier turboprop for nonmajor destinations, the 295-seater luxurious Airbus 350-900 series and additional A321 Neo to serve Asian destinations.

Its expansion and promotion program was started two years ago to reassert its dominance as the local airline with the largest fleet, at 85 aircraft.

“The four-star rating was the fruit of two years of transformation in fleet, cabins, products and service that demanded millions of dollars in hard investments,” he said.