Battle on in C.D.O.

FROM the tight Apo to the mountaintop Del Monte course, the men of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) shift their battle to the rolling Pueblo De Oro layout beginning today, all geared up for a four-day test of power and putting in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Pueblo De Oro Championship in Cagayan de Oro City.

Jobim Carlos rallied to win by four on an eight-under 280 total at the start of the circuit’s Mindanao swing two weeks ago in Davao, then Nicolas Paez broke through with a 10-under effort for a two-shot victory in Bukidnon.

Observers note a tighter, fiercer finish this time with the majority of the stellar international field coming into the P3-million event sponsored by ICTSI in top form, most specifically Paez, who exudes confidence and enjoys some kind of momentum following his breakthrough triumph over the weekend.

“I’ll play aggressive,” said the power-hitting Paez, who spiked his Del Monte romp with three eagles in the first three rounds. “If I can easily shoot an eagle at Del Monte, I’ll try to do it again here [at Pueblo].”

The 29-year-old Venezuelan-American said the course is good with not so many hazards and bunkers but with deep ravines and narrow, tree-lined fairways and unpredictable surface.

“The course is good and my confidence is high. So I think my chances for back-to-back is possible,” added Paez, who drew Carlos and Englishman Joshua Grenville-Wood in the featured 7:20 a.m. flight on No. 1.

That should guarantee a shootout right in the opening round with the rest of the starting 81-player field also going all out for a strong start, including James Ryan Lam, joint runner-up last week who will play alongside veteran Tony Lascuña and former PGT Asia leg winner Justin Quiban at 6:50 a.m., also at the frontside.

Young Korean Kim Joo-hyung is also raring to atone for his final round meltdown at Del Monte but will be hard-pressed to dish out his best against Philippine Masters champion Jerson Balasabas and American Lexus Keoninh at 7:30 a.m. on the first hole.

A slew of others are also expect to press their respective bids early, including PGT Asia Southwoods leg champion Jay Bayron, who is paired with fellow Davaoeño and two-time PGT Asia winner Jhonnel Ababa and Korean Kim Sung-wook in the 8 a.m. on No. 1 to be followed by the troika of Ira Alido, Elmer Salvador and Japanese Keisuke Takahashi.

Reigning PGT Order of Merit winner Clyde Mondilla also hopes to ride the momentum of his joint 16th-place effort at Del Monte that ended a string of missed cut stints in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and backed by BDO, KZG, Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Sharp, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and PLDT.

Others tipped to contend are Mars Pucay, Ferdie Aunzo, Korean Lee Song, Joenard Rates, Dutch Guido Van der Valk, Jet Mathay, Zanieboy Gialon, Jun Bernis, Orlan Sumcad, Rene Menor, Spain’s Salvador Paya Vila and Mhark Fernando.