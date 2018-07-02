Batangas mayor’s slay ups the ante in political murders

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) remained clueless on the identity of the parties behind Monday’s morning’s brazen killing of controversial Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili, hours after he was downed by apparent sniper fire at flag-raising rites at city hall.

“As of this time, there is still no development in the shooting that resulted in the death of Mayor Halili of Tanauan. What the regional director there is saying was, he was declared dead at about 8:45 a.m.,” said PNP chief Director General Oscar D. Albayalde.

“As of this time, there [are no] results yet as to what type of bullet hit him,” added Albayalde in a news briefing on Monday.

Halili was shot while he was attending the flag-raising ceremony at the grounds of the new city hall at Barangay Natatas, Tanauan City in Batangas at around 8:10 a.m. He sustained a lone gunshot to the chest that exited in the back. He was rushed to the CP Reyes Medical Center in the province, but was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

The mayor first became controversial for parading drug suspects on city streets, but his name later turned up on a list of local politicians with alleged drug links, sparking vigorous protests from Halili. The report was never validated and has not been mentioned since.

Initial reports said Halili could have been shot by a sniper from a vantage point estimated at least 100 meters away, a possibility that according to Albayalde was being looked into by probers.

“Allegedly, because they saw no one who approached him, they just heard a shot. So that was the assumption or allegations that it could be a sniper shot that hit him,” said Albayalde.

Motive?

As to the motive, the PNP chief said this is part of the ongoing investigation. “As of this time, they could not say anything yet, it is still being investigated,” he said.

However, one possible motive being looked into was Halili’s controversial “walk of shame,” wherein he paraded around the city arrested illegal-drugs suspects.

Albayalde said they were also ascertaining the type of firearm used in the killing of the mayor.

“It is not known yet what type of firearm was used in this. We cannot speculate on that. There is no result yet coming from the crime lab,” he said.

‘Sniper on the loose’

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto raised an alarm on Monday that a still unidentified assassin suspected behind the spate of killings targeting politicians remain scot-free.

“There is a sniper on the loose in Batangas,” Recto warned, citing the case of the latest victim, Mayor Halili. The senator hails from Batangas province, where his wife Vilma Santos-Recto is a congresswoman.

In a statement, Recto bemoaned that Batangas province is “littered with bodies of victims of political assassinations and unsolved murders, and each unsolved killing

emboldens the next, creating a spiral of violence, which authorities cannot seem to stop.”

The senator voiced concern that “when the rule of law is more observed in the breach, including by agents of the state who do it with impunity, it incentivizes people to take the law into their own hands, and indicts the police for failing to stop it.”

Recto deplored that when killings are “rewarded by the failure of authorities to solve them, it strengthens the culture of violence, where disagreements are settled by permanently silencing the opponent.”

Recto recalled that Halili was “a colorful man who had done many great things” for his people and Tanauan city.

“He [Halili] had a governance style that was unconventional in some aspects, but it effectively kept the city he loved safe and prosperous,” Recto added.

Palace vows justice

Malacañang condemned the killing of Halili.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. also vowed justice for the mayor’s family.

“We are sending our condolences to the family of Tanauan Mayor Antonio Halili,” Roque said in a briefing on Monday in Maasin, Southern Leyte. “We are condemning this violent act. We know that Mayor Halili is a mayor of the progressive city of Tanauan, Batangas, and we promise that we will give justice to his death and that there will be a swift investigation and trial for those who will be found responsible for his death.”

Anti-crime bills

Some lawmakers framed the killing of Halili as a new chapter where the drug campaign is now turning into a “real war” and where syndicates are fighting back. On Monday they called for the passage of two measures to significantly improve the administration of justice and raise the certainty of arrest and imprisonment of criminals.

Party-list Rep. Ciriaco S. Calalang of Kabayan, a member of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, said passage of the proposed Criminal Investigation Act (HB 6574), and the proposed Philippine Code of Crimes (HB 6204), will boost the fight against criminality.

These bills seek to improve coordination between the law enforcement and prosecution pillars of tthe criminal justice system.

The House Committee on Justice recently formed four technical working groups (TWGs) to refine House Bill 6204 or the proposed Philippine Code of Crimes.

Real war

Meanwhile, House Committee on National Defense Chairman Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa said the police should conduct a an exhaustive, in-depth investigation to determine the motive and the mastermind behind Halili’s assassination.

“It is very important for the authorities to know if this is connected to the antidrug campaign of the government. If it is proven that it is in retaliation for the mayor’s shame campaign against alleged drug personalities, it may be considered an escalation of the campaign into a real war where drug syndicates are fighting back,” Biazon said.

“It’s been alleged that the mayor was assassinated by a sniper, a method that is highly unusual. We are used to seeing assassinations with the use of handguns or sometimes explosive devices,” he said.

According to Biazon, a sniper who is able to carry out an assassination such as that of Mayor Halili means that he is highly skilled and well trained and armed with a weapon that isn’t easily obtainable by an ordinary gun for hire.

“This shows the sophistication of the operation and could be an indication of a well-financed operation,” he added.

Party-list Rep. Tom Villarin of Akbayan said while Mayor Halili has been indicted for his alleged involvement in drugs and condemned by the Commission on Human Rights for his walk of shame campaign for drug suspects in Tanauan, “his assassination in broad daylight shows how the rule of law has been abandoned.”

“I think the cornerstone of Duterte’s anti-illegal drug policy is the tombstone of suspects and personalities killed without due process. It’s now open season for killers and assassins to ply their trade with impunity,” Villarin said.

Party-list Rep. Gary C. Alejano of Magdalo said the killing of Halili in broad daylight—apparently by sniper fire – during a flag ceremony in front of city hall is yet another proof of the culture of violence.

With reports by Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz, Butch Fernandez, Bernadette Nicolas and BM intern Kezhia Maglasang