Bataan-Dumaguete, Lipa-Laguna banner NBTC Division 2 Final 4

The semifinals of the Division 2 Final 4 cast of the 2018 SM-NBTC National Finals is complete.

Balanga Bataan outlasted Assumption College of Davao, 78-73, in their Elite Eight match to set up a maeeting with Saint Louis School of Dumaguete that squeaked past Jesus the Loving Shepherd of Naga, 83-78.

For the other semifinals pairing, De La Salle Lipa, 68-63 winners over Bacolod Tay Tung, will take on Saint Benilde International School of Calamba, Laguna, which crushed Assumption Montessori School of Davao, 76-62.

Julius Garcia led Balanga Bataan with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also chalked up three steals and two assists.

Axel Doromal led the Davaoeños with 24 points.

The DLSL Chevrons, one of last NBTC season’s Cinderella stories, barged into the Division 2 Final Four of the 2018 SM-NBTC National Finals after booting out Bacolod Tay Tung High School, 69-63.

Tay Tung looked to bury La Salle Lipa after leading 20-8 in the first period. However, the Chevrons came storming back with a strong second period and second half.

Stephen Javier scored 21 points for DLSL, while Ian Abila and Raphael Dimayuga added 17 and 12, respectively.

Lipa’s opponent, Laguna, booted out erstwhile Division 2 champions, Davao behind Shawn Algire’s 20 points and eight rebounds.

For the Laguna side, John Piñero led the way with 13 points. Milo Janao, who was last year’s Division 2 Most Valuable Player, finished with a paltry six points.

The Final Four of the Division 2 National Finals will be played on Thursday, March 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena.