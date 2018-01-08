Barangay, SK polls may be postponed anew ‘for practical reasons,’ solon says 

A lawmaker on Monday said Congress may opt to postpone anew the May 14, 2018, barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections if the constituent assembly (Con-ass) will not finish the draft of the new federal Constitution by February or March.

Party-list Rep. Eugene de Vera of ABS, at a news conference, aired the possibility of the postponement to accommodate the plebiscite for the proposed shift to federalism type of government.

“If Congress would really want to save money, and probably for practical reason and in the event plebiscite would not be available by May, we could probably postpone the barangay elections to another later day and conduct it simultaneously with barangay polls. [However] nothing official, but it’s like an idea right now to consider,” de Vera said.

De Vera is one of the authors of Resolution of Houses 8 seeking to change the 1987 Constitution.

According to de Vera, there is a constitutional provision that provides any amendment to or revision of the Constitution shall be valid when ratified by a majority of the votes cast in a plebiscite, which shall be held not earlier than 60 days nor later than 90 days after the approval of such amendment or revision.

“There is a provision [in the Constitution that] within 60 days we need to submit it [the new charter] for plebiscite. If we do [a] calculation we have still time to pass it [for plebiscite] if we finish it by February or March…if there’s no opposition from constituent assembly,” he said.

Last Sunday House Committee on Constitutional Reforms Chairman Roger G. Mercado of the Lone District Southern Leyte said liberalizing the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution and the possible removal or extension of term limits of government officials are among the top issues that would be discussed by Congress when it convenes into Con-ass early this year.

Earlier, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said convening Congress into a constituent assembly to propose Charter amendments and shift to federalism is the top priority of the House of Representatives when session resumes on January 15.

Alvarez added that if the 17th Congress could convene into a Con-ass this January, the proposed new federal charter could be submitted for referendum simultaneously with the barangay elections on May 14, 2018.

Under Con-ass, it’s the sitting lawmakers themselves—the congressmen and senators—who will serve as the delegates.

The House Committee on Constitutional Reforms’ four technical working groups (TWGs) are already consolidating de Vera’s RBH 8 and the proposed changes of the PDP-Laban Federalism Institute to create the draft of a proposed Philippine Federal Constitution

TWG 1, chaired by Rep. Corazon Nuñez-Malanyaon of the First District of Negros Oriental, is handling the provisions on the Executive-Legislative (Articles VI and VII); New article on Federal and Regional Powers, Numbers of States; and Local Government and Taxation/Allocation of Resources (Article X).

TWG 2, chaired by Deputy Speaker Fredenil H. Castro of the Second District of Capiz, is drafting the provisions on the Judiciary (Article VIII); Amendments or Revisions (Article XVII); Suffrage (Article V), Citizenship (Article IV); and Bill of Rights (Article III).

TWG 3, chaired by Rep. Alfredo B. Benitez of the Third District of Negros Occidental is preparing the Preamble; National Territory (Article I); Declaration of Principles and State Policies (Article II); General Provisions (Article XVI); and Transitory Provisions (Article XVIII).

Last, TWG 4, chaired by Rep. Vicente S.E. Veloso of the Third District of Leyte is handling Social Justice, Labor and Others (Article XIII); Education, Science and Others (Article XIV); National Economy and Patrimony (Article XII); New article on the Bill of Duties; Accountability of Public Officials (Article XI); and Family (Article XV).