BAP eases workers’ fears of job loss in digital shift

THE local banking industry’s move toward digitalization does not pose a threat to the employment and manpower needed to run banking services in the country, the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said.

In a statement on Monday following the launch of its new “Careers” page in its web site, the BAP said the banking industry will continue to open its doors for applicants interested to pursue a banking career.

This, especially despite the banks’ evident shift from its traditional person-to-person transactions to more electronic and digital based exchanges.

“Contrary to what is expected, the banking industry will not lay off workers just because we have entered the digital age. Banking clients both enjoy over-the-counter and online transactions,” BAP Managing Director Benjamin Castillo said.

“Banks need to cater to the different demands; we are diversifying,” he added.

Castillo said, while emerging technologies are expected to assist banks to provide financial and banking services, it also has its own limitations, especially in developing trust between the client and the bank.

The BAP said the continuous increase of bank profitability and sustained economic growth would yield more jobs from the banking sector.

“We need graduates who are willing to take up the challenge in moving the sector forward in the age of the digital revolution. As the banking industry moves forward, it is crucial to have capable individuals who are willing to work for the benefit of our country,” Castillo said.

Castillo added that with the continued growth of the banking sector in terms of network reach for the year, the BAP expects more new branches and continued job hiring for 2018 to cope with increasing demand of banking and financial services across the country.

The expected influx of applicants in the banking industry prompted the BAP to launch its “Careers Opportunities” section in its web site where it posted a directory of human-resources personnel of universal and commercial banks.