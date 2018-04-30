Banning ‘balimbings’: pundits bank on new charter vs turncoats

ONLY in the Philippines could a juicy fruit earn scorn.

Locally-called balimbing, the fruit of the Averrhoa carambola has a double meaning in the country; the political definition of which refers to the derogatory turncoat. The more severe meanings are traitor and two-faced Janus.

Modern politics is the culprit for turning a vitamin-rich star fruit to represent political turncoats, according to Ramon C. Casiple, executive director at the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform.

Casiple explained the use of balimbing to refer to turncoats first became popular in Philippine politics when former allies of the late dictator and former President Ferdinand E. Marcos switched to the party of then-opposition stalwart Corazon C. Aquino in the run up to the 1986 Snap Presidential Elections.

The reference was also easily accepted by many because, just like the star fruit’s color when ripe, yellow was also the campaign color of Aquino when she ran against Marcos, Casiple said. Yellow was the dominant color used during the 1986 Edsa People Power event that led to Marcos’s ouster and demise from power.

Aside from its shape and color, the starfruit is also available for all seasons.

“If you slice the fruit, you would see a star shape. When you look at it at any angle, it looks the same,” Casiple told the BusinessMirror. “ The term balimbing became a colloquial term to also refer to politicians who are always there despite changes in political environment because they have no principles.”

Constitutional birth

JUST as old as the reference, political turncoatism or party switching has become rampant and evident in the country’s long history.

Asked if it is already part of Filipino culture to be a balimbing or be a turncoat, Casiple disagreed, saying it’s just a form of survival, especially in politics.

“This is not culture. It can be changed by changing the rules of the game,” he said. “That is what it means to have Charter change. You will have new game rules.”

Casiple pointed to the failure of the 1987 Constitution to develop a good political party system as having given birth to political turncoats.

The consultative committee (Con-com) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is eyeing to ban turncoatism. The Con-com also plans to institutionalize and strengthen political parties in its new set of provisions for the new constitution under the country’s shift to federal form of government. If adopted, these latest provisions, which are still up for vote on en banc session on May 2, will add up to their list of proposed political reforms including the anti-political dynasty provision.

Con-com member and Political Science Professor Julio C. Teehankee said in a briefing last week that they have already agreed in principle on the subcommittee level to adopt the proposed provisions.

Institutionalization

UNDER the 1987 Constitution, there are no existing provisions on turncoatism. Teehankee, chairman of the Con-com’s subcommittee on leveling the political playing field, noted the long history of party-switching. Between 70 percent and 75 percent of politicians have switched parties since 1987, he said.

Taking note of these historical junctures, Teehankee said they are proposing to prohibit candidates and party officials from changing parties two years before and two years after an election and to prohibit members of political party elected to public office from changing parties during their term.

Political parties are also prohibited under the proposed provision from accepting “transferees” within the prohibited periods, and that violation is a ground for cancellation of registration. Violators of the provisions shall lose the post to which they have been elected, barred from appointment to any post, barred from running in the next election and return any party funds they spent for campaign. Casiple said the country should have long instituted this ban against turncoatism because it has undermined the political party system.

“Because of turncoatism, it has become the entry point of [political] dynasties and personalistic politics,” he said, noting that unless the country has this provision, turncoatism will persist to be a problem.

Casiple added that politicians tend to turncoat especially after a president from another party wins. Politicians from the losing party tend to align to the party of those in power, especially the President in order to survive and be a recipient of President’s goodwill.

Barber’s cut

Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers of the Second District of Surigao del Norte, who filed House Bill 7431 or the “Anti-Political Turncoatism Act” in March, said he supports the proposed provisions by Con-com, although there are some slight differences with his bill. “It’s more credible if it came from a nonpolitician rather than coming from me,” Barbers said. “[And] if you try to compare it, [Con-com’s provision on turncoatism] is stiffer than mine.”

Under the bill, no elected public official may change his political party affiliation during his term of office and no candidate for any elective public office may change his political party affiliation within one year before and one year after election in which he participated but lost.

“Their perspective of a politician is different from the perspective of a nonpolitician,” he said. “They are not looking at the subsequent elections. They are looking at the long-term effect and long-term benefits of having this kind of political reforms.”

Barbers also noted that turncoatism became rampant also because the country has allowed it to happen when the 1987 Constitution became silent on turncoatism.

“If we included that provision and we made it more stringent and if the leaders had principles and ideologies, this should not have happened, right?,” he said.

Strong parties

ASIDE from turncoatism provision, Teehankee said they are also proposing a set of provisions to strengthen political parties.

Under the current constitution, there is only one-sentence provision on Section 6 of Article IX-C Commission on Elections under the current Constitution, which reads as: “A free and open party system shall be allowed to evolve according to the free choice of the people, subject to the provisions of this Article.”

“All political parties, both the established ones and the new ones, are now obligated to recruit from the marginalized sector and the underrepresented,” Teehankee said. “We also want to open our party system only not only to the marginalized but also to the middle class…by mandating our political parties to actively recruit from the professionals from the middle class and the underrepresented sector.”

Marginalized sectors include the peasants, workers, urban poor, indigenous cultural communities and fishermen, while the underrepresented sectors include women, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender), persons with disabilities, the professionals, the educators and the youth, among others. Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe of Ako Bicol also told the BusinessMirror this is a vague proposal, which can be abused by stakeholders and Commission of Elections (Comelec). “It would be better if we open the system to everybody who wants to join and let the people decide,” he said. “It shouldn’t be left to select people like the Comelec who will run or not.”

Although Batocabe recognized that Con-com’s intention is good and noble, he said the implementation will be very difficult. “There will be again question on the definition of the underrepresented, marginalized so it would just be better now to adopt the present…party-list system,” Batocabe said.

‘Revolutionary’ proposal

ASKED for his opinion about this Con-com proposal, Casiple said it is “impractical” to make this a requirement for political parties.

“But if this proposal can be carried, why not?”

Teehankee also said they are also introducing a “revolutionary” proposal, which mandates political parties to have a proper and proportionate number of women candidates in an election.

“We have a separate provision on gender representation for women, something that we not had it this country, despite the fact that we already had two women presidents,” he said. Although Casiple said this proposal has “democratic logic” since half of the population are women, he remains “skeptical” this could be legislated.

Also, Con-com is also proposing that political parties, their affiliated organizations, coalitions and candidates shall not receive assistance—financial or in whatever form—from foreign governments or their agencies, criminal or unlawful sources. Violation of the provision would result in cancellation of registration without prejudice to other charges under existing laws.

The Con-com is expected to submit its final draft to the President on July 19, days before the Chief Executive’s State of the Nation Address on July 23.