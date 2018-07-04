Banks’ interest in TDF surges anew

BANKS’ interest in the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) term deposit facility (TDF) surged anew at Wednesday’s auction, showing oversubscription across all offered tenors for the week.

Still, the Central Bank opted to retain all offered volumes unchanged in all three TDFs for next week, totalling to P100 billion for the next auction.

Latest data from the BSP showed banks flocked the 7-day, 14-day and 28-day TDF on Wednesday after several weeks of undersubscription in June.

Bids in the short TDF hit P58.56 billion during the week, for the P40 billion total 7-day term deposits offered by the BSP for the week.

The same movement is seen in the medium and long TDFs, as tenders in the 14-day TDF hit P44.34 billion for the P40 billion offered, while bids hit P22.27 billion in the 28-day TDF for the P20 billion offered for the week.

Despite the interest, the BSP decided to keep all volumes unchanged for next week’s auction of P40 billion under its 7-day TDF, another P40 billion for its 14-day TDF and P20 billion for its 28-day TDF.

This volume setting has been in place since the start of June this year.

BSP officials earlier said that aside from monetary policy rate changes, the monetary board could also steer their monetary policy direction by allowing the market-determined TDF rates to rise or fall.

The BSP does this by altering auction volumes.

Rates during the week showed significant increase across all tenors, with rates for the medium and long TDF nearing the 4-percent main policy rate set by the BSP.

In particular, the rate for the 7-day facility hit 3.7779 percent on Wednesday, from the 3.7523 percent in the previous week’s auction.

Meanwhile, for the 14-day facility, the rate hit 3.9309 percent from the previous week’s 3.8689 percent.

The 28-day facility, meanwhile, fetched a rate of 3.9442 percent, up from the previous week’s 3.8471 percent.