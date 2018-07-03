Banko, Pocari seek clinchers

BanKo-Perlas and Pocari-Air Force set out for the clinchers against their respective fancied rivals today, ready to ride the pressure and thwart PayMaya and Creamline’s expected charge to seal a showdown for the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference crown at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Perlas Spikers stunned the second-seeded High Flyers, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series on Sunday, keeping their amazing win run going that dates back to the last two games in the prelims and a sweep of the quarters that netted them the No. 3 spot in the Final Four.

They hope to pour it all out in their 1:45 p.m. encounter behind imports Jutarat Montripila and Lakia Bright and a fired-up local crew eager to earn a first-ever crack at the championship in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The Lady Warriors have also toughened up during the two-day break in anticipation of the Cool Smashers’ rebound with imports Arielle Love and Maddie Palmer, along with locals Myla Pablo, Jeanette Panaga and Del Palomata, vowing to raise the level of their game to counter their rivals’ threat, particularly their hunger for a championship, in their 3:45 p.m. duel.

“Our goal is to get Game Two. We all know Creamline will bounce back, so we will have to sustain our Game One win. We are fighting for the finals, and we need to give our all in this game,” said Pablo.

Alyssa Valdez, for one, is hard-pressed to deliver and keep Creamline’s drive for a maiden crown after two third place finishes in last year’s inaugurals of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.