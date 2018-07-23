Bangsamoro, Federalism: 2 tones

PRESIDENT Duterte in his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) announced he will immediately approve the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) once he gets his hands on it, but seemed to lack the same determination to shift the country to a federal system.

In his speech, the President said he is looking forward to the transmission of the BOL to his office. The bicameral report of the measure was ratified by the Senate, but failed to muster ratification at the House of Representatives, where a leadership struggle forced the arbitrary adjournment of session by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez hours before the Sona.

Despite the disruption of the BOL timeline—both chambers had planned to submit their ratified version to the President so he can sign it on Sona day—Duterte declared his full intent to sign the same as soon as the enrolled bill gets to his desk, but gave federalism, as embodied in a draft charter by his 22 hand-picked drafters, only passing mention.

“At the end of my term, I hope to see the promise of Mindanao fulfilled, or, at very least, approaching fulfillment. Be that as it may, Mindanao crosses at the crossroads of history—one road leads to harmony and peace; the other to war and human suffering,” Duterte said.

The President added his support for the BOL remains unwavering, even in the face of left and right criticisms that some of its provisions are unconstitutional. He vowed he will not let the BOL go unsigned beyond two days after its transmission to his desk.

“When the approved version is transmitted and is received by my office, the law has been passed actually. Give me 48 hours to sign it and ratify it,” the Chief Executive said, to the delight of those in attendance.

He warned, though, that the first months of the Bangsamoro region will certainly undergo birth pains, and both the government and the people are required to take the situation with understanding and patience.

“To me, war is not an option; we have been through the catastrophe in Marawi. We have seen the horror, the devastation and the human toll and the displacement of both Christians and Muslims alike,” the President explained.

Once the BOL is enacted, the Bangsamoro in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be created. The region will have its own parliament composed of 80 members—50 percent party lawmakers, 40 percent district legislators and 10 percent sectoral representatives—and an improved power of the purse.

Sober on federalism, Cha-cha

However, this determination to create the BARMM was not reflected in Duterte’s push for federalism. In his Sona, he did not prioritize it as urgent nor did he call on lawmakers to quickly move to shift the country to a federal system by deliberating on the draft federal constitution crafted by the Constitutional Committee. He did thank profusely and acknowledge, though, the presence at the Sona of the Con-Com chair, former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno, and its most senior member, former Senate President Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr.

Beyond thanking them, the President simply reiterated what has been said before: that he is not seeking to prolong his stay in Malacañang anymore. “I have no illusions of occupying this office one day longer than what the Constitution under which I was elected permits, or under whatever Constitution there might be,” he said.

“Four administrations before me have all tried to amend the Constitution to be able to introduce amendments and revisions to the Charter, but none of them was successfully done for one reason or another,” he added.

The Chief Executive still believes “the Filipino people will stand behind us, as we introduce this new fundamental law that will not only strengthen democratic institutions, but will also create an environment where every Filipino, regardless of social status, religion or ideology, will have an equal opportunity to grow and create a future that he or she can proudly bequeath to the succeeding generations.”

The Consultative Committee tasked to review the 1987 Constitution on July 9 transmitted to the Office of the President its proposed changes to the Charter. Its main provision is to create 18 federated regions with the more autonomy to control and utilize their revenue stream.