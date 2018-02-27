‘Bangkok still violating WTO’s tobacco ruling’

Manila has again brought to the attention of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Bangkok’s defiance to follow a ruling by the multilateral trading body on the customs valuation of tobacco products from Philippines.

In a six-page document, the government asked the WTO to conduct consultations on Thailand’s customs and fiscal measures on cigarettes from the Philippines.

The request replaces Manila’s previous appeal for consultations on its second

recourse to compel Bangkok to strictly follow the WTO ruling that declared Thailand’s tax treatment on Philippine tobacco exports as contrary to multilateral trading rules.

Philip Morris (PM) Thailand, which imports its products from its Philippine affiliate, received 1,052 notices of assessment from Bangkok’s customs department last November 29. The notices ordered PM Thailand to pay additional duties and taxes amounting to $809 million in a span of 30 days for imports made by the cigarette firm from 2001 to 2003.

According to the Philippines, the notices of assessment that Thailand is using as a measure to comply with the WTO ruling is inconsistent with some agreements entered into by the two parties, particularly the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and the Customs Valuation Agreement (CVA).

Among the reasons cited by Manila were Article 1, Sections 1 and 2 (a) of the CVA, saying, “Thailand rejected the transaction values without valid basis; failed to communicate its grounds for considering that the relationship between the buyer and the seller influenced the price; and, thereby, failed to give the importer any opportunity to comment on the information under consideration.”

Citing Article 3, Section 2 of the GATT, Manila also wants Bangkok to explain why it imposed internal taxes, such as excise, value-added and health taxes, on imported goods “on a basis that exceeds the properly established customs value.”

The Philippines is also demanding Bangkok to expound on the criminal charges filed against PM Thailand and seven of its former and current employees in connection to the 272 entries of cigarettes that cleared Thai customs between July 28, 2003, and June 24, 2006. Manila said this measure to comply is inconsistent, too, with some provisions of the GATT and the CVA.

The Philippine delegation, in its request, cited Articles 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the CVA. Under these provisions, it alleged Thailand as failing to comply with the relevant valuation rules in establishing the actual values of the imported goods. On top of the raised issues, the Philippines said its request for consultations is also in line with its right to question any move that might amend, modify, replace, supersede or implement the measures to comply to be taken by Thailand.

“If consultations are not held within 15 days, the Philippines intends to exercise its right under the sequencing arrangement to request a panel,” the document read.

“The Philippines reserves all of its rights in respect to Thailand’s compliance with its WTO obligations in this dispute. It also reserves the rights to raise additional factual and legal claims during the course of consultations and in any request for the establishment of a panel,” it added.