Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas seen changing monetary policy to tame inflation

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is seen hiking its monetary policy rates as it tightens policy direction based on emerging second-round effects of surging inflation.

This is the view of ING Bank Manila economist Joey Cuyegkeng, whose earlier dovish views are said to be “at risk” following his analysis of BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr.’s latest statements.

“Chances of our dovish policy rate view have dropped even as expectations in 2019 show a return to the inflation target range. The market expects a policy rate hike at [BSP’s] May or June meeting,” Cuyegkeng said.

The economist forecasts inflation to rise to 4.3 percent, shooting off the BSP’s 2-percent to 4-percent target range. It is also more pessimistic than BSP’s 3.9-percent inflation projection for 2018.

The BSP has been maintaining its main monetary-policy rate on hold at 3 percen,t despite opinions from analysts and economists that the country needs a rate hike to control inflation.

Monetary officials often defend their nonaction by saying the BSP has other tools to subtly signal a rise in the general interest-rate regime by controlling the volume in their term-deposit auction facility.

“The BSP has not been idle in the past month. It has been on a stealth path for some time, with its weekly term-deposit auctions that have kept M3 at a pace that limits demand pull-price pressures,” Cuyegkeng said, adding, “however, the market remains unsatisfied.”

Investopedia defines M3 as a measure of the money supply that includes M2, as well as large time deposits, institutional money market funds, short-term repurchase agreements and larger liquid assets. M2 is a calculation of the money supply that includes all elements of M1, as well as “near money.” M1 includes cash and checking deposits, while near money refers to savings deposits, money market securities, mutual funds and other time deposits.

The economist said the BSP may find justification to pull the trigger in stronger second-round inflation effects, such as demand for higher minimum wages and transport fares.

“A few tripartite regional wage boards have been conducting public hearings. Petition for higher minimum fares are under consideration by the regulator,”Cuyegkeng said.

Inflation in the first quarter of the year remained within target at 3.8 percent, with March’s print hitting 4.3 percent.

The BSP will have its next monetary-policy meeting on May 10. This will be the monetary board’s third policy meeting for the year.