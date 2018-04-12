Ban on OFW deployment to Middle East better kept as mere posturing for now

As the government revives its proposal to ban the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Middle East, migration experts warned the country is currently unprepared for such a policy shift.

For one, LBS Solutions President Lito Soriano told the BusinessMirror, many of the Philippine recruitment agencies (PRA) still rely on the Middle East for most of their revenues.

This is apparent in the latest available data from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), which showed that over half of the 2 million deployed OFWs in 2016 headed to the Middle East.

Most, or 460,121, of them were bound for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Other top destination-countries in the Middle East were the United Arab Emirates (276,278), Qatar (141,304), Kuwait (109,615), Oman (27,579) and Bahrain (21,429).

This has been the deployment trend since the last decade.

However, this trend is now threatened due to the recent announcement of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that the government is now mulling over expanding its deployment ban in Kuwait to other Middle East countries with the rising incidents of OFW maltreatment.

The government imposed the deployment ban to Kuwait in February, upon the orders of President Duterte, after the recovery of the remains of Filipino household service worker (HSW) Joanna Demafelis in a freezer at her employer’s home.

Long transition

Soriano said should the government push through with the plan to stop deployment to more Middle East destinations, many recruiters will have to shift their operations to other

regions—most probably Asia. But making the transition will take the PRAs about six months.

The Asian region has the second-most number of OFWs next to the Middle East. In 2016 about 488,615 of the total deployment recorded by POEA were to Asian countries.

“Most of the top agencies, which number over a hundred, deploy not only to Kuwait or other Middle East countries, they also deploy to Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia,” Soriano said.

The recruitment leader, however, pointed out the Asian market may not be able to completely absorb the OFWs to be displaced by the planned Middle East ban—at least for now.

However, new markets in Asia like Japan may eventually may make this possible over time. “They [PRAs] are now very active in monitoring the market in Japan as it crafts its new migration policy,” Soriano said.

Soriano is referring to the Technical Intern Training Program of Japan, which, labor officials said, as of last year was seen to create at least 100,000 jobs.

Also, he said the possibility of Russia and China opening their doors to OFWs, particularly Filipino HSWs, will further help minimize the impact of the possible closure of the Middle East market.

Currently, the DOLE said its is interested in negotiating for possible employment opportunities in both countries and is just waiting for their respective governments to relax their policy restrictions for foreign workers before formally initiating such talks.

Financial impact

Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development Director Alvin P. Ang said another factor to consider before implementing the Middle East-wide ban is the effect on remittances, particularly since the bulk of the money being remitted by OFWs still comes from the region.

“We cannot do it now, since we are still too dependent on the remittances from there [Middle East]…we cannot afford it as a country, and the government knows this,” Ang said.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed about a third, or $7.8 billion, of the $28.-billion remittances in 2017 came from the Middle East.

Most of the remittances from the Gulf region were from the KSA and UAE, with $2.5 billion each.

Ang said a Middle East deployment ban will initially have minimal impact on total remittances, since the estimated 2.4 million Filipinos currently working there will still be able to send money back to the country even with the ban. However, their number will eventually dwindle further over time, as more of them return to the country.

Back home, Ang added the families of the affected OFWs would consequently spend less, thus affecting the country’s GDP. “About 10 percent of our GDP comes from remittances.”

Ang said the country will remain dependent on OFW remittances until it could generate more local revenues and jobs by developing its other industries, particularly its export sector.

Political pressure

Another deterrent to a long-term deployment ban to the Middle East is its potential impact on the Philippines’s diplomatic relations with the affected countries.

Soriano said Arab nations will not allow the ban to happen, since it will affect the flow of needed manpower to their economy.

He noted that the KSA, the Gulf country with the most number of OFWs, already preemptively responded to the government pronouncement of imposing more deployment bans by sending one of its senior officials, Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, to the country last month.

“We were surprised the third-most powerful official [of Saudi] came to talk with the President to assure they are protecting the rights of our workers…this means it [deployment-ban proposal] may have caused a diplomatic movement,” Soriano said.

Right after the country’s imposition of a deployment ban to Kuwait, the KSA government released its revised penalties for Saudi employers who will violate its labor laws. The new policy covers migrant workers.

Employment of OFWs has always been a sensitive and important issue in KSA. In 2011 the Saudi government decided to ban the hiring of Filipino HSWs after the Philippine government insisted it should comply with Philippine recruitment standards.

Not long after that, the Saudi government initiated negotiations with the Philippine government for the resumption of the deployment of Filipino HSWs due to the clamor of its own citizens.

“Domestic workers are among the most resilient markets in the Middle East for recruiters…since many households there are already reliant on their services,” Soriano said.

While there are recent attempts from the Saudi government to nationalize some of its occupations, some of its sectors, including medical and household service, still rely heavily on migrant workers.

In the case of Kuwait, its government is now rushing compliance with the two conditions set by Manila for the removal of its existing deployment ban—the signing of a new bilateral labor agreement with the Philippines and ensuring justice for Demafelis.

Once Kuwait complies with the terms, Bello earlier said he will consider allowing the deployment of skilled workers to Kuwait, although the ban on Filipino HSWs will stay.

Reform opportunity

Despite the possible consequences, Migrante International Spokesman Arman Hernando urged the government to consider eventually phasing out the deployment of OFWs abroad to end the problems that come with it.

“They should consider stopping it gradually, as it was intended when the government implemented its first overseas program during the time of [former President Ferdinand E.] Marcos…it was only supposed to be a stop-gap measure,” Hernando said during a

media forum. The migrant leader lamented that government efforts to restrict the deployment of OFWs, particularly HSWs, in the past have failed. Instead, the numbers continued to increase at an alarming rate. The annual deployment figures of OFWs breached the 1-million mark in 2009. It has since doubled in 2016.

Hernando said this, in turn, led to an increase in the incidents of abuses involving OFWs. The government also failed to arrest the growing number of families that suffer its “social cost,” which ranges from broken families to unsustainable spending habits.

Fr. Restie Ogsimer, CS, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, said the government could initiate the phaseout of OFWs by focusing first on the deployment of HSWs to the Middle East.

He stressed that the HSWs are the most vulnerable due the nature of their work. “When they are at the homes of their employers, we no longer have any idea if they are being abused or not.”

In 2016 more than half, or 275,073, of the 582,816 new hires deployed by the POEA were HSWs. Over 76.2 percent were deployed to Middle East countries.

Long-term plan

Hernando said the country’s dependence on foreign remittances is a symptom of the lack of decent jobs, which the government has yet to address. “This leads us to ask the question: What is the policy direction of our country when it comes to migration?”

Although the DOLE has consistently reiterated that the government’s goal is to ultimately cut down overseas employment and promote local employment instead, it has yet to impose any clear reduction targets.

Soriano agreed with Hernando that the ban should give the country the opportunity to harness its manpower in developing its local industries.

Citing the case of Thailand after its nationals were banned by Gulf countries, Soriano said the Southeast Asian nation was able to recover by focusing on the development of its tourism and manufacturing industries, which eventually absorbed the displaced overseas workers. “Now they are more progressive than we are…based on their

example, it could be done. I believe we could also succeed on it,” Soriano said.